Dia Mirza reveals daughter-in-law Samaira didn't call me mother Bollywood





Actor Dia Mirza opened up about her daughter-in-law Samaira Rekhi and how she doesn't call her 'maa (mother)'. In an interview with News18Dia also shared that Samaira calls her name, and even her son Avyaan does the same. (Also read | Dia Mirza wishes Samaira on birthday, shares photo as daughter-in-law rests on her lap) Dia talks about Samaira Dia Mirza poses with her daughter-in-law Samaira Rekhi. {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} Talking about Samaira, Dia said: She didn't call me maa. She is not expected to call me maa, mom or mother. She has a mother who she calls mom or mom. She calls me Dia. Thanks to her, Avyaan also calls me Dia from time to time. He says Dia mom, it’s so funny. Who is Samaïra Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Dia married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai in 2021. On May 14, 2021, they welcomed a baby boy, Avyaan. Samaira is Vaibhav's daughter from his first wife, Sunaina. Messages from Dia for Samaira {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} On Mother's Day, Dia posted pictures of Samaira and Avyaan on Instagram. In the photos, Avyaan was sitting on Samaira's lap and playing while smiling. Dia wrote, “The greatest privilege of my life is to be your mother. You heal me, Samaira and Avyaan.” In March, Dia wrote a special birthday wish for Samaira. On Instagram, Dia shared a series of photos with Samaira. She captioned the post: “Happy 15th birthday, baby girl. I carry your heart in my heart forever.” Twinning in white, Dia and Samaira posed together for a selfie. In another picture, Dia, Samaira and Avyaan took a nap in the backseat of a car. Dia's recent film Fans last saw Dia in the road drama Dhak Dhak alongside Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi. Directed by Tarun Dudeja, the film belongs to the adventure genre and depicts a road trip of a girl gang, defying trappings, conventions and stigmas. {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} ABOUT THE AUTHOR Dedicated professionals who write about film and television in all their dynamism. Expect views, reviews and news.

