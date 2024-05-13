Srikanth Bolla's inspiring biopic lights up Bollywood





A rags-to-riches story of visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla; the eponymous Bollywood biopic proves to be a heartwarming and inspiring translation onto celluloid. Rajkummar Rao's splendid performance is like a cherry on the cake… Frankly, I'm quite opposed to Bollywood biopics because they invariably deify their subjects. From glorifying match-fixers to underworld dons, these films are nothing more than an exercise in whitewashing. Director Tushar Hiranandani creates a pleasant surprise as Srikanth doesn't hold back in showing his bad side (in the second half of the film). Truly, this is how biopics are made in Bollywood!! The first half focuses on young Srikanth born in the lower strata of Andhra Pradesh and chronicles his arduous journey to America's premier engineering institute. From fighting bullies to taking a university to court, Srikanth (Rajkummar Rao) fights his way to the top. His teacher Devika (Jyothika) is his biggest support system. Returning to India after his graduation, Srikanth decides to start a packaging business, which will hire his visually impaired classmates. Its first investor is none other than APJ Abdul Kalam. The whole scene with Kalam is really impressive. Srikanth creates the successful company Bollant Industries, but somewhere he loses his goodness in the market. Does he realize his madness? It's up to you to visit your nearest theater and find out. Rajkummar Rao as Srikanth Bolla is simply superb. In fact, his performance is comparable to that of Naseeruddin Shah in Sai Paranjpye's Sparsh (1980). His body language and expressions are extraordinary. Jyothika and Sharad Kelkar provide good support. Alaya F, as girlfriend-turned-wife Swathi, is also effective. Srikanth will inspire and entertain you. I haven't experienced this in a long time in Bollywood…make it your weekend morning!! Notes on some key aspects*:

1. Acting: 4.5/5

2. Meaning: 4/5

3. Music: 3.5/5

4. Story, Screenplay and Dialogues: 4/5

5. Cinematography: 3.5/5

6. Editing: 3.5/5

7. Costume design: 4/5

8. Special effects and VFX: NA

9. Action: NA

10. Build quality: 3.5/5 #SNRating for #Srikanth: 4 stars out of 5. -Sumeet Nadkarni Did you like the review? Click the link below to subscribe: https://m.facebook.com/ SNR Notes You can also follow us on X handle: @sumu76in * – The overall film rating is not a simple average of all ratings on key aspects, but a weighted average of ratings where certain crucial aspects (like direction, acting, story and screenplay, etc.) have more weight than others. #Srikanth #Biopic #HindiMovie #Bollywood #TusharHiranandani #RajkummarRao #AlayaF #Jyothika #BollywoodReview #BollywoodNews #Filmreview #TheatricalRelease #OTTRelease #Netflix #SNRatings #SNRatings barometer:

1 star = mediocre

1 and 1/2 stars = Below Average/Avoidable

2 stars = Average

2 & 1/2 stars = Above average/Risk it

3 stars = Fairly good/Tolerable

3 & 1/2 stars = Definitely worth the detour

4 stars = Very good

5 stars = Masterpiece/Exceptional. SNR 2024 notes. Written by Sumeet Nadkarni: Sumeet Nadkarni is a chartered accountant by profession and a self-proclaimed film critic by passion. He reviews Bollywood films and OTT releases on his popular personal blog #SNRatings. His articles on cinema have been published in leading publications in India. With a keen eye for cinematic detail and a knack for insightful criticism, Sumeet brings a unique perspective to the world of Indian cinema. Follow him for the latest Bollywood news and unbiased movie reviews. #FilmReview #BollywoodReviewer

