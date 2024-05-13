Eurovision Song Contest winner looks forward to some rest







It will now take Nemo a few days to understand all this – and above all a lot of sleep.

KEYSTONE/WALTER BIERI

Visibly exhausted but overjoyed, Nemo arrived in Zurich on Sunday evening. It all doesn't seem real yet, the 24-year-old musical talent said late in the evening at his first media event. Nemo was happy that there was no meeting on Monday. This content was published on

May 13, 2024 – 09:46 “I'm going to go to the garden of my parents' house, lie down and try to calm down a little.” According to Nemo, they now need a few days to reconsider – and above all, a lot of sleep. ” Completely crazy “ “It’s weird to suddenly become something that’s bigger than me.” The last few weeks have been the most eventful period of Nemo's life so far. The simple fact that everyone on the plane was drinking champagne to celebrate winning the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) was “completely crazy”. + Nemo and the fight for non-binary people At 11 p.m., Nemo entered the arrivals hall of Zurich airport, greeted frantically by around a hundred supporters. Many of them carried banners and flags in non-binary colors: yellow, white, purple and black. Nemo clung to one of those flags during Saturday night's nerve-wracking scoreline. The fan march thus became a demonstration in favor of the rights of non-binary people. The reception was “mega”, says Nemo. “It showed me how great it is to be part of a community.” It is important that non-binary people have a voice and are heard. + Switzerland at Eurovision: colorful successes and failures Nemo came out as non-binary last November. The talented musician from Bienne therefore feels neither masculine nor feminine. According to Nemo, an important goal of the community is that a third gender can finally be registered in Switzerland. On Sunday, Justice Minister Beat Jans (SP) had already offered to discuss it. More

More Switzerland wins the Eurovision Song Contest 2024



This content was published on

May 12, 2024



Nemo brought the Eurovision Song Contest to Switzerland with a victory on Saturday night in Malm, Sweden. This is Switzerland's third victory in the history of the musical competition.

Read more: Switzerland wins the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 The location should be finalized in September One of the first to shake hands with Nemo in Zurich was the mayor of Biel, Erich Fehr (SP). “Nemo is sensational. Nemo is Bienne,” he declared. For him, Biel must play a role in the organization of CES next year. “We are now looking for a city as a partner.” The CES location is expected to be announced in September. Adapted from German by DeepL/dkk/mga How we work This report was written and carefully verified by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch, we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use machine translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, take a look here, and if you have any comments on this news, email us at [email protected]. External content





