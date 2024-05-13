Entertainment
Eurovision Song Contest winner looks forward to some rest
Visibly exhausted but overjoyed, Nemo arrived in Zurich on Sunday evening. It all doesn't seem real yet, the 24-year-old musical talent said late in the evening at his first media event. Nemo was happy that there was no meeting on Monday.
“I'm going to go to the garden of my parents' house, lie down and try to calm down a little.” According to Nemo, they now need a few days to reconsider – and above all, a lot of sleep.
” Completely crazy “
“It’s weird to suddenly become something that’s bigger than me.” The last few weeks have been the most eventful period of Nemo's life so far. The simple fact that everyone on the plane was drinking champagne to celebrate winning the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) was “completely crazy”.
+ Nemo and the fight for non-binary people
At 11 p.m., Nemo entered the arrivals hall of Zurich airport, greeted frantically by around a hundred supporters. Many of them carried banners and flags in non-binary colors: yellow, white, purple and black.
Nemo clung to one of those flags during Saturday night's nerve-wracking scoreline. The fan march thus became a demonstration in favor of the rights of non-binary people. The reception was “mega”, says Nemo. “It showed me how great it is to be part of a community.” It is important that non-binary people have a voice and are heard.
+ Switzerland at Eurovision: colorful successes and failures
Nemo came out as non-binary last November. The talented musician from Bienne therefore feels neither masculine nor feminine. According to Nemo, an important goal of the community is that a third gender can finally be registered in Switzerland. On Sunday, Justice Minister Beat Jans (SP) had already offered to discuss it.
More
More
Switzerland wins the Eurovision Song Contest 2024
This content was published on
May 12, 2024
Nemo brought the Eurovision Song Contest to Switzerland with a victory on Saturday night in Malm, Sweden. This is Switzerland's third victory in the history of the musical competition.
Read more: Switzerland wins the Eurovision Song Contest 2024
The location should be finalized in September
One of the first to shake hands with Nemo in Zurich was the mayor of Biel, Erich Fehr (SP). “Nemo is sensational. Nemo is Bienne,” he declared. For him, Biel must play a role in the organization of CES next year. “We are now looking for a city as a partner.” The CES location is expected to be announced in September.
Adapted from German by DeepL/dkk/mga
This report was written and carefully verified by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch, we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use machine translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, take a look here, and if you have any comments on this news, email us at [email protected].
External content
|
Sources
2/ https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/swiss-made/eurovision-song-contest-winner-looks-forward-to-some-rest/77441807
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Eurovision Song Contest winner looks forward to some rest
- Don’t blame the GC, the CEO decides – Artificial Lawyer
- Rishi Sunak: Britain faces the most dangerous period in its history | Rishi Sunak
- Kriti Sanon Speaks Out on Rising Entourage Costs in Bollywood
- Disputed draw helps Panthers beat Bruins 3-2 to take 3-1 lead in East semifinal series
- EIU Baseball honors seniors, wins against MSU – The Daily Eastern News
- Jokowi publishes new rules to replace classes 1, 2 and 3 BPJS Health, here is the content
- Srikanth Bolla's inspiring biopic lights up Bollywood
- project.location.global.policyBasedRoutes.getIamPolicy | Network Connection | Google Cloud
- 11th Jinping in Europe. Our continent becomes a training ground for external powers
- How Zionism became an insult to the American left | Demonstration
- Dia Mirza reveals daughter-in-law Samaira didn't call me mother Bollywood