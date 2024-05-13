From Alia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra, in Bollywood's Heartwarming Mother's Day 2024 Celebration





The world celebrated Mother's Day on Sunday, May 13, 2024. From Alia Bhatt throwing a party for her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor to Priyanka Chopra going back in time to reminisce about her childhood, Bollywood also celebrated this wholesome day with comforting messages. for their mothers. Check out the articles below. Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt took to her social media to share a glimpse of the party with Ranbir Kapoor and his mother Neet Kapoor. In the caption, she wrote: “Precious moments with my precious #happymothersday”. Fans were upset at Alia for not adding a photo with Raha Kapoor. Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra shared photos with her mother Madhu Chopra and mother-in-law. She wrote in the caption: “Happy Mother's Day to everyone who has been lucky enough to have had the love, care and protection of a mother and/or motherly figures. I was lucky to have not only my mother or grandmothers who had an incredible impression on my upbringing, but also my aunts. It really takes a village. She continued: “As a new mother discovering what my version of raising MM will be like, I have a sweet nostalgia that is reflected every day with her. My mother and mother-in-law have been absolutely magical in this journey I couldn't have balanced everything I do without them.'' Priyanka also thanked her daughter Malti Marie for being her daughter and her husband Nick Jonas for making her a mother. SEE ALSO: Kareena Kapoor in legal trouble for using the word 'Bible' in her pregnancy book Preity Zinta Preity Zinta considered herself lucky this Mother's Day. She shared several photos with her twins and wrote a long caption dedicated to all the mothers in the world. She wrote: “I could never have imagined that being a mother would change me so much. If someone had told me 3 years ago that I would willingly put myself second to anyone in the world, all the time, every time, I would have laughed it off and rejected it! Guess what !!! I was so wrong. Now, children always come first. Not because I have to, but because I want to. How stupid and immature of me to have thought otherwise. No matter how tired, busy or hungry I am, the kids always come first. Aditi Rao Hydari Actress Heeramandi shared a rare photo with her mother and wrote in the caption, “My Amma and her Amma (whose birthday is today) Happy Mother's Day Amma and Ammamma The best, the most beautiful , the most fearless, the most talented, the most intelligent and the crrrrrazy little.” the elves love you Amma and I know you miss your Amma, I miss her too.'' Sarah Ali Khan The young actress shared a throwback photo with her mother and brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. She wrote in the caption: “Happy Mother’s Day to our entire world.” SEE ALSO: Happy Mother's Day: Tiger Shroff, Rajkummar Rao and others dedicate heartfelt messages to mom Karan Johar Karan Johar took to his Instagram to share candid moments with the moms from his films. He wrote in the caption, “To all the Dhar-mothers who have always been by your side during the khushi & gham moments! “. Cover image: source

