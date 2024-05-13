Albums by Billie Eilish and Zayn Malik, “Bridgerton” and “American Fiction”

NEW MOVIES TO SHOW

Oscar-winner Cord Jefferson's “American Fiction” one of the most celebrated directorial debuts of recent years, arrives Tuesday on Prime Video. Jeffrey Wright stars to Thelonious “Monk” Ellison, a frustrated novelist who, in a fit of drunken rage, writes a satirical book parodying what is popular, but it becomes a sensation. Sterling K. Brown, John Ortiz, Erika Alexander, Issa Rae and Leslie Uggams complete a formidable ensemble. In his criticism, AP Film screenwriter Lindsey Bahr wrote that “American Fiction” “is extremely watchable, staged without flash or pretension, relying on its sharp script and talented, charismatic actors to guide the audience.”

A trio of new films coming to Netflix covers a wide range. The animated “Thelma the Unicorn” (broadcast Friday) is about a little pony painted to pretend to be a unicorn, voiced by Grammy Award-winning singer-guitarist Brittany Howard. The “power” of Yance Ford (broadcast Friday) examines the roots of American policing and how it has evolved over time. And “Madame Web”, Marvel's much-maligned entry into Sony's Spider-Man cinematic universe, arrives on Netflix on Tuesday. Dakota Johnson stars in what Bahr wrote in his review “It feels like the assembled product of a group of people who weren't really collaborating.”

The odds are rather in favor of “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” which begins airing Tuesday on Starz after a successful theatrical release last November. It is a prequel to the Hunger Games themselves. The games are in their 10th year and audiences are dropping, but a few twists and turns will propel them to the forefront of Panem. The origin story also concerns the man who would become President Coriolanus Snow, played by Donald Sutherland in the first four films. Here, the young and ambitious Snow is played by Tom Blythe, whose performance elevates the film. In my review, I wrote: “Just like Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen-led 'Hunger Games' films, the new film proves how much you can sacrifice in a story when you have an exciting young performer at the helm of the screen .”

Jake Coyle, AP writer

NEW MUSIC TO BE BROADCAST

What can listeners expect? Billie Eilish the third studio album of, “Hit me hard and soft”? It's a mystery, and the pop star keeps it that way for a reason. Last month, Eilish announced the album by sharing the cover art on Instagram. It depicts Eilish floating in a body of water after being thrown from a door. In the caption, she wrote that she wouldn't drop the singles before they were released. “I want to give it all to you at once,” she captioned the image. “I really couldn’t be more proud of this album.” Here's what we know: Eilish worked with her brother and longtime collaborator Finneas again on “Hit Me Hard and Soft.”

Once known as an idol with the best pipes in the world British boy band One DirectionZayn Malik was the first to courageously individualize and leaving the group that launched his career and embarking on a pop R&B career. It was a lifetime ago now, on Friday he will release his fourth solo studio album, “Room Under the Stairs,” conceived and written at his home in rural Pennsylvania. This time around, he worked with legendary country producer Dave Cobb (known for his work with Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell and Brandi Carlile, among others) for Malik's folkiest album to date. It's half-R&B, half-soul, half-acoustic Americana, a new Malik matured for a new era.

For several years, SQRL, the musical nickname of the duo filmmaker Jim Jarmusch and Carter Logan, performed sound compositions to accompany the cinematic works of Dadaist Man Ray. On Friday, all this work reaches its natural climax with the release of a new album, “Music for Man Ray”, to mark the 100th anniversary of Man Ray's film activities. (For those movie buffs reading this, you may have had a feeling this was going to happen when Man Ray's recently restored film “Return to Reason” premiered at Cannes festival. ) Surrealist music for the senses.

Alternative rock fans, a new docu-reality series is for you. ” Billy Corgan's Adventures in Carnyland” is an eight-part unscripted series from The CW that follows The Smashing Pumpkins' leader as he navigates fatherhood, being in a group, and his other idiosyncratic pursuits as a wrestling promoter and owner of the National Wrestling Alliance. Stream it on the CW app and cwtv.com Tuesday.

Maria Sherman, AP music writer

NEW SHOWS TO BROADCAST

Seasons one and two of “The Bridgerton Chronicles” followed the first two novels in the series by Julia Quinn. Set in Regency-era London, each book tells the love story of a member of the Bridgerton family. Season three, however, moves on to volume #4 with the friends at the court of lovers by Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan.) Netflix split the season into two parts with the first batch of new episodes airing on Thursday.

Sophie Rundle from “Peaky Blinders” stars in “After the flood” as a police officer in a British town devastated by a flood. The six-episode series is both a thriller and a wake-up call about the consequences of climate change. The series will air on BritBox on Monday.

Josh Brolin leads “Outer scope” on Prime Video, a western on neighboring ranchers fight for land which quickly becomes trippy with time travel. Lili Taylor, Tom Pelphrey, Imogen Poots and Shaun Sipos also star. All seven episodes of season two are released on Thursday.

André Holland (“Moonlight”) plays Black Panther founder Huey P. Newton in the new series “The big cigar” for Apple TV+. It delves into the true story of how, in 1974, Holland was pursued by the FBI for murder and assault. He got help from a movie producer named Bert Schneider to escape to Cuba. The six-episode series premieres Friday.

The popular cooking competition series “Hello home” returns for its second season on Sunday, May 19 on Food Network. In the show, 12 chefs live together in a Tuscan village and compete in various culinary challenges. Competitors form alliances and rivalries. Ultimately, the winner gets to train with master Italian chefs. “Iron Chef” champion Alex Guarnaschelli and Gabe Bertaccini return as hosts.

Alicia Rancilio

NEW VIDEO GAMES TO PLAY

Twenty-one years isn't a lot of time on a cosmic scale, but for fans of the sci-fi epic Homeworld who've waited since 2003 for the last full-fledged installment, it's been an eternity . Like Gearbox Publishing Homeworld 3 begins, the galaxy experiences an era of prosperity thanks to the discovery of a network of hyperspace gates. The good times might be running out, however, as some doors mysteriously collapse. Developer Blackbird Interactive, which includes some veterans of the original game, promises plenty of the 3D space combat that made it a hit, whether you want to fly solo or jump into free fights against your friends. Takeoff will take place Monday on PC.

If you prefer your mysteries a little more earthbound, Annapurna Interactive's Lorelei and the laser eyes you covered. You have been invited to explore an old hotel somewhere in Europe, where you will soon find yourself “embedded in a game of illusions.” The aesthetic is that of classic film noir, with eerie black and white settings accented with pops of red. Swedish studio Simogo, known for mind-blowing games like Year Walk and Device 6, promises “an immense amount of hand-crafted puzzles”, so if you're in the mood for a really big escape room, head over to Thursday at Nintendo Switch and PC.

Lou Kesten

