Is Jr NTR moving to Bollywood? Insiders reveal plans to move to Mumbai; Continue reading





First published on May 13, 2024 at 1:14 p.m. IST

According to recent rumors circulating within the entertainment industry, discussions suggest that Jr NTR may be considering a full-scale transition to Bollywood. Here's what we've gathered about this intriguing possibility. Jr NTR, a stalwart of the South entertainment scene, is renowned not only for his acting prowess but also for his affable attitude and widespread popularity. With a massive fan base across India, his charm and acting finesse have captivated audiences across the world. Now, amid the buzz, it seems that Jr NTR is gearing up for a significant foray into Bollywood, with his eyes set on the much-anticipated sequel, War 2. Is Jr NTR ready to embrace Bollywood? Undoubtedly, Jr NTR's power transcends regional boundaries, making him a sought-after talent not only in the South but also in other parts of the country. As speculations mount, it seems that the esteemed actor is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the action-packed thriller, War 2: The Upcoming Showdown. Teaming up with none other than Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR is set to showcase a new dimension of his acting prowess, raising anticipation among fans. Recently, Jr NTR was spotted in Mumbai, where the shooting of War 2 is underway. Reports from Siasat suggest that the actor has shifted his focus from South Indian projects to fully commit to his Bollywood project. Moreover, rumors indicate his plans to move to Mumbai and delve deeper into the field of Hindi cinema. Reportedly, he has roped in the expertise of a leading agency to oversee his projects in Bollywood, signaling an important strategic move in his career trajectory. Jr NTR's role in War 2: The Upcoming Showdown War 2: The Upcoming Showdown features a star-studded ensemble featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Directed by Ayan Mukherji, the film promises to deliver an electrifying cinematic experience. The inclusion of Kiara Advani in a central role adds to the appeal, amplifying the anticipation surrounding this highly anticipated sequel set in YRF's War universe. ALSO READ: BAFTA TV Awards 2024: “The Crown” returns empty-handed; Here is the full list of winners Apart from his Bollywood activities, Jr NTR is all set to grace the silver screen with another blockbuster offering, Devara: Part 1. Sharing screen space with luminaries like Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Chaitra Rai, Jr NTR's upcoming release is planned. will hit theaters on October 10, 2024, coinciding with the festive Dussehra weekend. Anticipation is high for what promises to be a cinematic extravaganza. Prospects of Jr NTR's Bollywood journey As discussions around Jr NTR's potential move to Bollywood gain momentum, the prospect of seeing him in more Hindi films excites fans and movie buffs. His charismatic presence and acting prowess promises to enrich the Bollywood landscape, offering audiences a glimpse of his multi-faceted talent. Last updated on May 13, 2024 at 1:14 PM IST Download the app:



