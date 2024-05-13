When Mithun Chakraborty Met His Girlfriend Who Left Him During His Struggle Days: She Felt Guilty | Bollywood





Today, actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty has achieved star status in Bollywood, but there was a time when he struggled to find his place in the world of cinema. Recently, he admitted that he had a major heartbreak when his then-girlfriend left him during a difficult time. (Also read: Mithun Chakraborty says PM Modi is incredibly responsive: The longest he took to respond was…) Mithun Chakraborty was last seen in Suman Ghoshs Kabuliwala. {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} The actor opened up about this personal incident when he appeared in an episode of a reality TV show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. He was interacting with a contestant, going through heartbreak and used an anecdote from his love life to motivate the candidate. . The story of his grief Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Recalling the chapter of his life, Mithun said: Aise he hua tha simple saath. He had fallen in love, he had gone crazy. Then one day the girl left. Then times changed. From main star to superstar, she became maha super star again. [I fell in love and had gone completely mad. But one day she left me. Then times changed, I became a star, then a superstar and then an even bigger superstar]. {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} Years later, the actor revealed that he met her on a plane and noticed that she was trying to avoid eye contact with him. Main Utha Aur Gaya, Maine Pucha Nazar Kyu Nahi Mila Rahi? (I got up and walked over to her and asked her why she wasn't looking at me) She turned her head. I thought she felt guilty. To comfort her, I told her that what you did at that time was right, he said. The actor, fondly called Bollywoods Disco Dancer, revealed that his words comforted her as she was relaxed. He told her that her decision of not wanting to stay with someone who was struggling at that time was not bad and good for her. {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} That's when she broke down in front of him and told him she thought she made a mistake by leaving him. To which Mithun replied: Shayad tum nahi karti toh yeh legend nahi ban pata (Maybe if you hadn't done that, I wouldn't have been able to become that legend). Mithuns Work Front The actor, winner of three National Film Awards, started his career with the film Mrigayaa directed by Mrinal Sen, which won him the National Film Award for Best Actor. In Bollywood, he was last seen in The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri. He is also very actively involved in Bengali films, his most recent role being that of director Suman Ghoshs Kabuliwala. (Read: Mithun Chakraborty Diagnosed With Ischemic Stroke, Says At Hospital: 'He Is Fully Conscious And Well Oriented') {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} Last month, Mithun received the country's third highest civilian honour, the Padma Bhushan, from President Droupadi Murmu. He received this prestigious award in the presence of, among others, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. (Read: Mithun Chakraborty and Usha Uthup open up about receiving Padma Bhushan: I didn't expect it) ABOUT THE AUTHOR Dedicated professionals who write about film and television in all their dynamism. Expect views, reviews and news.

