The producer of the film “Monster”, sales director and actor of spaghetti western was 91 years old





Mark Damon, film producer, sales executive and spaghetti western actor, has died at age 91, executive officials said. Deadline. Damon, born Alan Harris in Chicago, began his career in Hollywood in 1956 after signing a contract with 20th Century Fox. After playing in House of Usher, Damon won the Golden Globe Award for Most Promising Newcomer. The film was directed by Roger Corman, who died Thursday. The actor would move to Italy and star in films like The reluctant saint (1962), Young runners (1963), The shortest day (1963), Black Sabbath (1963), 100 horsemen (1964), Secret Agent 777 (1965), God how I love you! (1966) and Johnny Gold (1966). Damon first entered the world of independent sales and production in the 1970s while living and working in Italy, where he discovered a large market of independent international distributors hungry for major American films. He moved from acting to film production, and in 1977 founded the Producers Sales Organization to sell American films to international distributors. He is credited with helping create a vibrant sales market for independent films. In 1993, he founded MDP Worldwide, which would be renamed Media 8 Entertainment in 2003. As a producer, Damon received several Academy Award nominations, including winning an Academy Award in 2005 for Monster. Other films he has produced include The boat, The never-ending story, The positive side of anger, 9 1/2 weeks, 8 million ways to die, Short circuit, The altar boys, The Lost Boys, The jungle Book, The Musketeer, Beyond all reasonable doubtand much more. After leaving Media 8, Damon founded Foresight Unlimited in 2005, a filmmaking, production, financing and sales company. There, he helped guide the financing of films, including 2 cannonswith Denzel Washington and Mark Walhberg, and Lone Survivor, starring Mark Wahlberg and directed by Peter Berg. The latter grossed $125 million at the American box office. In 2019, it was sold to Chicken Soup for Soul Entertainment. Damon's last film as a producer was a 2019 war drama The last complete measurement, directed by Todd Robinson. The film starred Sebastian Stan, Christopher Plummer, William Hurt, Ed Harris, Samuel L. Jackson, Peter Fonda, LisaGay Hamilton, among many others. Damon was a founding member of the International Film and Television Alliance (IFTA). He received his MBA and BA from the University of California, Los Angeles. In May 2008, his biography, From cowboy to tycoon to monsterwas released, chronicling his 50 years in the entertainment industry. Mark Damon, circa 1956 Getty Images Andreas Wiseman contributed to this report.

