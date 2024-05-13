International sales veteran, former actor was 91





Mark Damon, an actor turned independent sales executive who was a force in the world of foreign sales and film markets for many decades, died Sunday in Los Angeles, according to his wife. He was 91 years old. Damon won the Golden Globe for most promising newcomer for his starring role in 1960's “House of Usher” from director Roger Corman, who died Thursday, and then appeared in numerous spaghetti westerns and other B-movies shot in Europe , from “Johnny Yuma” to “Black Sabbath” by Mario Bava. Born Alan Harris in Chicago, Damon earned an MBA from UCLA, then moved to Rome where he began a successful acting career. Upon his return to the United States, he founded Producers Sales Organization to bring American independent films to international distributors, helping to launch the American Film Market and the Independent Film & Television Alliance. He explained how his business started in 2013 Variety profile: “In 1975, it was very hard. At that time, producers generally found financing from private sources. They could not use foreign contracts as collateral; It's something that our company kind of invented. (Producers Sales Organization sold “Never Say Never Again,” the only James Bond film ever licensed by an independent to independent international distributors.) They were trying to get advances from domestic distributors, but the idea of using foreign contracts as collateral was not possible. existing then. And most of the footage came from major studios. At that time, independents only made very small, low-budget films. There haven’t been any big-budget films made by independents,” Damon said. Among the companies Damon managed as an international sales agent were PSO, Vision International, MDP Worldwide and Foresight Unlimited. He has produced over 70 films, including executive producing “The Neverending Story,” “Das Boot,” “Short Circuit,” “The Lost Boys,” “8 Million Ways to Die,” “9 1/2 Weeks.” , “Wild Orchid”, “The Upside of Anger” and “Clan of the Cave Bear”. He also produced the 2003 Patty Jenkin biopic “Monster,” for which Charlize Theron won the leading actress Oscar. Most recently, Damon created Foresight Unlimited and served as executive producer on “2 Guns” with Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg. The 2008 book “From Cowboy to Mogul to Monster,” written by Linda Schreyer and Damon, told the story of his years as a playboy in Rome and his years in the independent film business with “juicy behind-the-scenes anecdotes” about the making of numerous films. films, we read in the synopsis. In 2015, when he was 80, he said Variety it was his 40th consecutive year at Cannes. “We have about 17 hours of work a day,” he said of his job as a vendor at the festival. When asked if he goes to festivals and market parties, “I average one or two a night, for six nights,” Damon replied. He is survived by his wife, Maggie Markov Damon; son Jonathan; his daughter Alexis Damon Ribaut and his son-in-law Mathieu Ribaut.

