'Boardwalk Empire' Star Steve Buscemi Hit by Madman in Random Attack in New York

It seems no one is safe on the streets of the Big Apple these days — not even beloved hometown actor and Brooklyn native Steve Buscemi.

Buscemi, 66, was walking in Kips Bay last week when a bully approached and punched the “Boardwalk Empire” star in a broad daylight attack – one of the latest unprovoked assaults in the five boroughs, police sources told the Post.

The actor suffered swelling to his face and left eye and was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, her deranged attacker fled and is still on the run, according to police sources.

Steve Buscemi, 66, became the latest victim of street violence in the Big Apple when he was struck in a random attack. Getty Images

Steve Buscemi was attacked in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city,” Buscemi’s publicist said in a statement to the Post.

“He is doing well and appreciates everyone's well wishes, although it is incredibly sad for everyone that this happened to him while he was walking the streets of New York.

Cops said the random attack happened around 11:48 a.m. Wednesday in front of 369 Third Ave.

“I saw he was with a woman, and then through the corner of the window I saw him trip and fall backwards,” a local worker who witnessed a part of the attack. “He immediately got up and ran in the opposite direction. I didn't see who hit him.

“It worries me when we close because we close at 11 a.m. and it can get scary at that time,” said the woman, who asked to be identified only as Nat.

New York police released surveillance photos of the alleged attacker, a bearded man wearing a baseball cap, blue T-shirt and black sweatpants.

The actor, a former FDNY firefighter, has a film career that spans four decades and includes roles in award-winning films like “Fargo” and “Reservoir Dogs.”

Man wanted for assaulting Steve Buscemi in surveillance image released by NYPD. DCPI

Buscemi won widespread acclaim for his portrayal of corrupt Atlantic City police officer Enoch “Nucky” Thompson in the hit HBO series “Boardwalk Empire.”

Last week's unprovoked attack makes him the second actor from the popular series to be the victim of random violence on the streets of New York this year.

On March 31, actor Michael Stuhbarg, who played gangster Arnold Rothstein in the series, was running on the Upper East Side when he was hit in the back of the head with a rock.

New York police arrested a disturbed drifter, Xavier Israel, 27, in the assault which took place around 7:45 p.m. near East 90th Street and East Drive.

Steve Buscemi's credits include “Boardwalk Empire,” “Fargo” and “Reservoir Dogs,” a career that spans decades.

Israel was previously arrested for assault and theft in 2022.

Stuhlbarg pursued the thug, who ended up in the hands of police stationed in front of the Russian consulate.

Meanwhile, an NYPD spokesperson said Sunday that Buscemi's attacker remains at large.

Buscemi is a beloved figure in his native New York and he rushed to the World Trade Center site after the September 11 terrorist attacks to join his old fire company, Engine 55.

Brooklyn-born Steve Buscemi is a former New York firefighter who went to Ground Zero on 9/11 to help his former company. Matthew McDermott

The former Emmy Award winner was one of New York's bravest in the 1980s.

In 2021, he dressed up as the character he played on the hit series “30 Rock” to hand out candy to children on Halloween from a Park Slope stoop.