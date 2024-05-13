Steve Buscemi doing well after assault while walking in New York





Steve Buscemi was the victim of an assault in New York earlier this week, a representative for the actor confirmed. The “Boardwalk Empire” star was attacked Wednesday while walking in New York's Kips Bay neighborhood, Buscemi's publicist told USA TODAY in an email Sunday. Buscemi was punched in the face by an unidentified individual. “Steve Buscemi was attacked in midtown Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city,” the rep said. “He is doing well and appreciates everyone's well wishes, although he is incredibly sad for everyone this happened to while he was walking the streets of (New York).” Buscemi's attacker fled the scene and has not yet been apprehended by authorities, police said. New York Post. The actor was reportedly taken to hospital after the attack and treated for “swelling of the face and left eye.” USA TODAY has reached out to the New York City Police Department for comment. Need a break? Play the USA TODAY daily crossword puzzle. It's always with me:Steve Buscemi talks about the trauma of volunteering at Ground Zero on 9/11 Michael Stuhlbarg, Steve Buscemi's Co-Star, Also Reportedly Assaulted in New York Michael Stuhlbarg, who starred with Buscemi in the HBO crime series “Boardwalk Empire,” was reportedly the victim of an assault in New York in late March. Police responded to an assault in progress on March 31 after a 55-year-old man was walking near 90th Street and East Drive when “he was struck in the head by an unknown object,” police confirmed. New York City Police in a statement. to USA TODAY at the time. Reports from CNN and The New York Times identified the victim as Stuhlbarg. Michael Stuhlbarg attacked:Actor attacked with rock in New York, performs on Broadway the next day Authorities said a preliminary investigation determined that a 27-year-old man, identified as Xavier Israel, threw a rock at Stuhlbarg, which struck him in the back of the neck and caused an abrasion. The actor then “chased” Israel to 9 East 91st Street, where officers arrested the alleged attacker, according to police. Stuhlbarg “refused to receive medical treatment at the scene,” police also said. Israel has been accused of aggression. The incident occurred before Stuhlbarg performed in the Broadway show “Patriots.” The actor took the stage as planned on April 1, just one day after the attack. Contributor: Brendan Morrow, USA TODAY

