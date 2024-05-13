Entertainment
Ron Howard, Joe Russo, John Carpenter and more
Hollywood spent the weekend paying tribute to Roger Corman, independent cinema legend who died last Thursday.
Corman, known in his day as the “King of B's,” was a beloved producer and director who helped boost the careers of names such as Jack Nicholson, Ron Howard, Peter Bogdanovich, Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola, Jonathan Demme, Gale Anne. Hurd and James Cameron. He died Thursday at age 98.
“He was generous, open-minded and kind to everyone who knew him,” Corman’s family said in a statement. “When asked how he would like to be remembered, he replied: 'I was a filmmaker, no less.'”
In response to the news of Corman's death, many who knew and worked with the filmmaker paid tribute to him online. “A great filmmaker and mentor”, Howard wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “When I was 23, he gave me my first chance to direct. He launched many careers and quietly led our industry in important ways. He remained lively, interested and active even at 98 years old. Grateful to have known him.
John Carpenter, the famous horror director, wrote this Corman was “one of the most influential directors of my life.” He added: “It was a privilege for me to know him. He was a great friend. It shaped my childhood with science fiction films and Edgar Allen Poe epics. I will miss you, Roger.
Writer Joe Russo wrote“There is no modern Hollywood without the legendary writer, director and producer Roger Corman. His death at the age of 98 is a profound loss for cinema. We are all indebted to him. Rest easy, Maestro.
See below for more tributes to Corman's impact.
Sunday, 11:03 p.m.: Updated to correctly identify Joe Russo.
