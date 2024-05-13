I stopped chasing the Hollywood vision of female friendship and embraced the person I am | Tara Judah

AAccording to film and television, women are constantly forming incredible female friendships. From Steel Magnolias to Bridesmaids to Sex and the City to The Golden Girls, these are the kind of friends you can count on to help you through tough times. You laugh, they laugh; you cry, they cry. The only thing you need to understand is: are you a) the smartest, b) the sexiest or c) the funniest?

And yet, I had been looking for my own tribe for years, in vain. I embraced each new opportunity with openness and enthusiasm, sure that my lifelong best friends were there somewhere if I looked hard enough. My search was just taking a little longer, I told myself. Even Thelma had Louise. It wasn’t until my mid-40s that I realized it might never happen.

In reality, I'm much more like the characters in the European arthouse films I like to watch (on my own) than the Hollywood films I grew up with. When I see my family and friends posting photos of baby showers, bachelorette parties, and birthday celebrations, I wonder why my own camera reel looks so drastically different. Scroll through my social media and you'll find shots of specialty coffees, documentaries about human rights violations, and auditoriums of old theaters.

For decades, I tried to make my interests social, in an effort to find my tribe. I arranged group theater outings, coffee dates, and baby movies with women I got on well with, but lasting bonds just didn't form. I wasted hours worrying about my inability to be irreverent, until I realized it just wasn't in me. I'm not the person who will show up at your door with ice cream when you break up with your loser boyfriend. I'm probably the person who told you to leave him six months ago.

I always had trouble finding my people. In my twenties, I made several attempts at friendship with the other women on my floor at my semi-corporate workplace. But when it came to the Friday aperitif, they didn't invite me. Was my water cooler conversation boring? Had I watched Big Brother for nothing? I didn't understand their distance, but I later found out it was because they didn't like the way I dressed.

Another office full of women yielded slightly more promising results when they invited me to a Kylie Minogue concert. Unfortunately, our girl group disbanded when I got promoted at work. Kylie was something of a harbinger: solo careers hold steady (Beyonc, Madonna) while ambition in girl groups can spark a split (Sugababes, Destinys Child).

In my thirties, it was the pregnancy yoga mom groups, baby sensory groups and the WhatsApp group. Surely all this oxytocin and lack of sleep would tie me to other women? I did a lot of down dogs, but ultimately I just didn't click with anyone. Other than complaining about not having eaten sushi or blue cheese for nine months, we didn't have much to talk about.

Now that I'm in my forties, with two children under five, a part-time PhD, and a pile of reading that could overwhelm me if I don't get started, I really don't want to waste any more time. trying to fit into a mold made for others. I'm done enthusiastically responding to WhatsApp messages with hearts or smiley faces in an attempt to spark friendship. I would much rather sit alone with a cup of quality tea or wander around an art gallery alone.

Yet not having this group of women to laugh and cry with made me feel like I was missing out over the years. Maybe I couldn't find them because I wasn't having enough fun? Maybe I'm not worth investing in things that are too weird, or worse yet, boring. Intrusive thoughts like these hit us all, but I can't confide them to my girlfriends, or drown them out with drinks, dancing, or group cuddles on Friday night. Instead, I sit with myself, often surrounded by silence. And I write. Sometimes I feel alone, but ultimately I'm okay with it.