Hanging out: how Planet of the Apes became Hollywood's most resilient franchise | Movies

BIn terms of longevity, the Hollywood franchise's most impressive feat is the Mission: Impossible series, which began in 1996 and may finally end next year, after eight entries and nearly 30 years without a single reboot. continuity. But true to the fictional story of the Planet of the Apes series, it may be the apes who will ultimately inherit this title from petty and narrow-minded humans. The original Planet of the Apes was released in 1968 and, based on the first weekend box office and positive reviews for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the latest installment in a rebooted series that debuted in 2011, the series will likely stick around when the first film celebrates its 60th anniversary in just four years. It may be Hollywood's most resilient series.

Yes, when you factor in reboots, the James Bond series has been running longer (but not by much). But Bond films contain a lot of things that many people traditionally love in their films: cars, weapons, locations that travel the world, attractive human beings triumphing over supervillains. The majority of Planet of the Apes films contain little of this and instead feature a multi-spoiler alert? humans lose a lot. This is a hallmark of the series, whether through the psychological damage inflicted by the now-famous original films (the ape world is not a distant planet at all, but Earth!), the deadly flu-like Covid spreading across the world. end credits of Rise of the Planet of the Apes, the savage beatings and murders administered for a good 30 minutes at the end of Conquest of the Planet of the Apes, or the total destruction of all life on Earth, surprisingly, the latter produced in the second film.

How the series manages to recover from this first blow involves time travel and a constant question of whether a dark future for humans and/or apes is inevitable, or something that can be altered with intentions more peaceful. The fifth and final film in this cycle, Battle for the Planet of the Apes (1973), leaves this question hanging with impressive audacity, given that he was, at the time, considered a programmer of children's films . (The stuff that older films got away with under the auspices of G ratings, only one of them made it to PG, and it wasn't the one that featured full-frontal nudity and the ending of world is truly breathtaking by today's standards.) The first five films were released in rapid succession, and if their attempts to quickly deal with the tumult of the beginning of the decade sometimes veer clumsily, their willingness to do so gives them a surprising immediacy.

An image from 1968's Planet of the Apes. Photograph: Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy

The current four-film-plus series is simpler and less meandering, starting in a current era that looks a lot like our own in 2011, before diving into a world where the super-intelligent ape Caesar (played via motion capture by Andy Serkis) guides his compatriots as they form their own society while the few human survivors struggle with their place in the world. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes takes place hundreds of years after Caesar's story, and although there are a few humans in the film, the filmmakers feel more comfortable than ever letting the apes be the to carry. All four films feature truly stunning special effects, merging the realistic details of cutting-edge computer graphics with the ineffable human weight of real actors, perfect for films about redefining humanity, where it can be found and how it might be persevere (or not). over the years.

Then again, the increasingly chintzy monkey costumes of the previous films also got their point across. The progressively reduced budgets of older films offered filmmakers major creative pivots and potentially alienating risks for audiences, particularly in establishing the many ways humans could put themselves on the brink of extinction. Many film franchises spend time saving and re-saving the world; the Apes films observe him on the brink of apocalypse. Certainly, the newer ones move at a more deliberate, franchise-sanctioned pace that repeats certain story elements in order to expand on the prequel and sometimes calls for reckless leaps into the unknown. At the same time, their more laid-back plot is also a form of evolution; they adapt to hold their own in a different cinematic environment, telling more familiar stories while still managing to push the elements of building films around photorealistic animal characters. (If this ever seems simple, consider the incredibly boring remake of The Lion King.) Stuck in the middle of the two series is a 2001 Tim Burton version that virtually no one likes; even this has bold flourishes, like terrific monkey makeup and an admirably WTF attempt to replicate the original touch.

Burton's film ended 28 years of silence in the Apes films (although marathons and a few television series have kept the franchise in the popular consciousness). This means that there have not been enough films to reflect all the major sociopolitical concerns since their creation; imagine what the series, which tackled racial unrest and environmental devastation, could have done with Reagan's '80s! At the same time, it's the rare long-running franchise that doesn't feel dried out by the heartbreaking demands of nostalgia or the sheer number of ideas spent on it. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes might ultimately play it safe with some of its more provocative ideas, choosing to throw some developments into the realm of issues in future installments. But one of these ideas explains precisely why apes persist.

In the film, Caesar's leadership inspired multiple interpretations among the apes generations later; rightly or not, it has become an abstraction and it cannot be revived to guide the characters or the franchise. Caesar may be a central figure in both iterations of the Apes lore, but the long-term sustainability of the series does not and cannot depend on him. The real main character is the clock ticking on the potential ruin of this world.