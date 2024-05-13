Lucy Liu Recalls Being 'Alone' as an Asian Trailblazer in Hollywood





Lucy Liu is honored as a pioneer in Hollywood. The 55-year-old actress was named a Gold Legend at the 2024 Gold Gala on Saturday (May 11) in Los Angeles. The gala, organized by Golden Housecelebrates the excellence of Asian and Pacific Islanders in entertainment, sports, business and more. Regina King who directed Liu in the Netflix series A whole man, who debuted earlier this month, presented her with the award, introducing Liu as “an actress, artist, director and advocate.” “His main role was that of the fierce and cunning Ling Woo in Ally McBeal …and then she became Charlie's Angel, making her the first Asian American woman to play a leading role in a major Hollywood Asian film,” King said, listing some of Liu's accomplishments . Liu starred in the 2000 blockbuster Charlie's Angels, headlining alongside Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore. In 2021, Liu spoke about the importance of his character. “As part of something so iconic, my character Alex Munday normalized Asian identity for mainstream audiences and made a piece of Americana a little more inclusive,” she wrote in an op-ed for 2021 for Washington Post. Regina King (left) presents Lucy Liu with the Gold Legend Award at the 2024 Gold Gala on May 11, 2024.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Looking at the diversity of participants, Liu said, “I love that we're all here tonight because there's no ceiling. And I've never seen that for myself and I want everyone together understands how special this moment is we are as a community. “I share this award with you because you raised me, gave me strength. You made me so proud,” she added. Liu also reflected on how far representation has come since the late '90s and early 2000s, when she was one of the few Asian stars on network television and studio films. “I feel like I'm very alone and I really wish there was more encouragement from my family, because a little bit is enough to know where you're going, in your life. trip,” she admitted. “It's hard when you're the first person in the room; when you're the only person different.” “And we are here now and we are collectively special because of it,” she added, highlighting the progress Asian and Pacific Islanders are making in front of and behind the cameras. “I said no to the price initially because it was probably a childhood trauma, like we didn’t deserve it. [or] you didn’t deserve it,” Liu said, half-joking. “But I’m here because of this community.” Lucy Liu attends the Gold Gala 2024 in Los Angeles on May 11, 2024.

Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty

Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Liu continues her advocacy work, telling PEOPLE exclusively on the red carpet that she is traveling to Washington, D.C., to meet with President Biden and speak on a panel. She will meet her son Rockwell, 8 years old, there to celebrate Mother's Day. Other Gold Legend winners this year include former Best boss host/author Padma Lakshmi and HYBE founder and president Bang Si-Hyuk.

