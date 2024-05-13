Ashland Restaurant instituting 18% tipping for dine-in orders





ASH A local restaurateur instituted an automatic 18% tip on all dine-in orders, saying low tips made it difficult to retain staff at his business. Alan MacIntosh, owner of Doragon Restaurant at 1 West Union St. (Route 135), announced the new policy in a recent Facebook post. “Tipping just disappeared,” he told the Daily News. “Our sales today (May 3) for lunch were about $1,000. My front desk staff made $30 (in tips). They can't survive on that. It's hard enough to find and keeping staff and no one tipping makes it even more difficult.” Earlier:Where to find authentic Japanese ramen? Try the little “Doragon” in Ashland MacIntosh said the average restaurant tip is about 5 percent. The state minimum wage for tipped employees is $6.75 per hour (non-tipped employees must receive $15 per hour). Doragon Eatery pays its servers $7 an hour, but that's not enough to make up for low tips, he said. Need a break? Play the USA TODAY daily crossword puzzle. “It’s very discouraging for them (the servers),” MacIntosh said. Owner says tipping is not part of customer culture MacIntosh said automatic tipping does not include takeout orders. He said tipping is not expected for takeout but is appreciated. He said he believes the reason for the low tipping rates is the nature of his customer base. The restaurant, which specializes in what he describes as “Asian comfort food,” attracts a large number of people from the local Chinese and Indian communities, and MacIntosh says tipping is not a common practice in their culture. “I have a customer who comes in three or four days a week and he spends $45 each time and leaves a $1 tip,” he said. “It's not that he doesn't have money he pays with a $100 bill every time.” Stephen Clark, President and CEO of Massachusetts Restaurant Associationsaid mandatory tipping has been around for a while, but primarily for large events and private events. Reduced tipped workers get $15 an hour? :A group of Mass. restaurants. asks high court to block ballot question However, he said, when tips only average 5 percent, he won't blame a restaurant for instituting a policy similar to what was implemented at Doragon Eatery. “At the end of the day, the restaurant owner has to take care of their employees and if that's the change that's needed, that's what they're going to do,” Clark said. MacIntosh said there is a prominent sign in the restaurant informing customers of the 18 percent tipping policy. He said this text would be printed on each menu so customers would not be surprised. “It’s unfortunate that we have to do this,” he said. “I have to do it for my staff.” Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or [email protected]. For up-to-date news, follow him on X @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

