Bollywood Roundup: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Saiyami Kher and more…

A Sneak Peek at Kareena's Mother's Day Celebration; asks fans to guess who ate the cake

Mumbai– Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a glimpse of Mother's Day celebrations on Monday, giving a glimpse of the delicious homemade chocolate cake.

On Instagram, the “Jab We Met” actress posted a series of photos showing the chocolate cake made at her home.

Candid photos capture Kareena's kids, Taimur and Jeh, thoroughly enjoying the dessert.

The post is captioned: “Guess who ate all my Mother's Day CAKE,” followed by rainbow and red heart emojis.

Fans responded with comments such as: “I know Jeh Baba, right???” » and “Jeh and Tim Tim”.

On the work front, Kareena was recently seen in 'Crew', a heist comedy directed by Rajesh A Krishnan.

The film stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon alongside Kareena, with Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma playing key roles.

She next has “Singham Again” in the works.

Sara Ali Khan twins with her 'soulmate' during their visit to Delhi's Bangla Sahib Gurdwara

Mumbai – The Gen Z Actress Sarah Ali Khan On Monday, she paid a visit to Bangla Sahib Gurdwara in Delhi, along with her best friend.

Sara, who last featured in the film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', took to Instagram Stories and reshared her best friend Sara Vaisoha's post, where we can see the duo twinning in white ethnic costumes.

Vaisoha took to her Instagram Stories section and uploaded the photos of their visit to the Gurdwara. She wrote: “Twinning with my forever soulmate, Sara Ali Khan.”

The diva of 'Kedarnath' fame shared the photo on her account and gave the tune of 'Satnam Sri Waheguru Eheee Naam Hai' to the post.

On the work front, Sara last appeared in “Murder Mubarak”.

She next has “Metro…In Dino,” “Sky Force,” and “Eagle” in the works.

Saiyami Kher says she's attracted to roles that take everything away from her

Mumbai – Actress Saiyami Kherwho is gearing up for her upcoming film Agni, said she enjoys playing roles that challenge her and push her out of her comfort zone.

In Agni, she plays the character of a firefighter.

The actress, known for 'Mirzya', 'Ghoomer', 'Special OPS' and 'Breathe', expressed her satisfaction at being recognized as an actress who can play difficult and challenging roles in Bollywood.

Elaborating on the subject, she said: “I am incredibly grateful for the opportunities I have had to portray strong characters in the work I have done so far. It is extremely rewarding to be recognized for my ability to take on roles that push me out of my comfort zone and require physical and emotional dedication. I've always been drawn to roles that demand everything from me because, in return, they give me so much. My attempt has always been to lose myself in the character.

“So when someone says, Oh, the Ghoomer girl is the same girl as Choked? I take that as a compliment because, as an actor, it feels good not to find the same person in each character. My journey as an actor has been one of constant learning and growth, and I am grateful for every opportunity to challenge myself, inspire and touch people's lives. Acting is a very powerful medium. So when people come back and say your film inspired me or taught me or moved me, I feel like that's a big success for me,” she added.

Kriti Kharbanda's Monday Mood: Posts Rotating Video In Different Outfits

Mumbai– The new bride, Kriti Kharbandashared a new video in which she goes around in circles, revealing how much Mondays “made me love her.”

Kriti, who got married to actor Pulkit Samrat on March 15, took to Instagram and shared a Monday blues video.

The Reel video features the 'Housefull 4' actress in different outfits and is seen spinning around her neck in a rotating direction.

The actress wears a yellow and white checkered hooded shirt, a sleeveless polka dot dress, a denim shirt, a white sleeveless crop top and black pants.

The post is captioned: “Mondays made me love it! #mondaymotivation #mondaythe13th #roundandround #mondayblues.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti has 'Risky Romeo' next in the pipeline.

The actress has been part of films like '14 Phere', 'Pagalpanti', 'Veerey Ki Wedding' and 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' among others.

Neelam Kothari's 'smile says it all' as she poses with Ranveer Singh

Mumbai – Actress Neelam Kothari expressed his fondness for the superstar Ranveer Singh by sharing a happy photo with him, saying, “my smile says it all.”

On Instagram, Neelam shared a picture with the 'Bajirao Mastani' actor, where he can be seen wearing a white satin shirt and matching pants.

The actor accessorized his look with a silver chain and sunglasses.

Neelam looked stunning in a knee-length blue dress.

The picture shows the 'Hum Saath – Saath Hain' actress smiling from ear to ear as she poses with Ranveer.

The actress shared the photo with the caption, “I guess my smile says it all!! Thank you, Ranveer Singh, for this.

She gave the melody of the song “Heart Throb” to the message.

Ranveer commented, “Dil behelta hai mera, aapke aa jaane se. »

Meanwhile, Ranveer, who last featured in the romantic drama 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', has 'Singham Again' next in the pipeline.

Neelam was last featured in the web series 'Made in Heaven'. She has also starred in shows like 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' and 'Masaba Masaba'.

Varun Dhawan practices to the tune of 'Gulabi sadi' with The Rock figurine

Mumbai– Varun Dhawanwho is busy with his upcoming film Baby John, has found himself a sparring partner.

The actor took to his Instagram on Monday and shared a photo from his gym session.

In the photo, he poses alongside The Rock figurine, affectionately calling it a doll.

Varun, who can be seen shirtless, standing next to a barbell machine in the image. He also gave a sneak peek of his favorite workout song, Gulabi Sadi, using it as background music for his Instagram post.

The actor shared the photos with the caption: “I love my rock doll. PS: I practice to this music.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor reunited with Janhvi Kapoor after 'Bawaal' as they begin shooting for their upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

This project marks Varun's third collaboration with Shashank Khaitan after seven years and the second collaboration between Shashank and Janhvi after his debut film Dhadak.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan, the film also features Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra and Akshay Oberoi in key roles.

'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is scheduled to hit theaters on April 18, 2025. (IANS)