Entertainment
Bollywood Roundup: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Saiyami Kher and more…
A Sneak Peek at Kareena's Mother's Day Celebration; asks fans to guess who ate the cake
Mumbai– Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a glimpse of Mother's Day celebrations on Monday, giving a glimpse of the delicious homemade chocolate cake.
On Instagram, the “Jab We Met” actress posted a series of photos showing the chocolate cake made at her home.
Candid photos capture Kareena's kids, Taimur and Jeh, thoroughly enjoying the dessert.
The post is captioned: “Guess who ate all my Mother's Day CAKE,” followed by rainbow and red heart emojis.
Fans responded with comments such as: “I know Jeh Baba, right???” » and “Jeh and Tim Tim”.
On the work front, Kareena was recently seen in 'Crew', a heist comedy directed by Rajesh A Krishnan.
The film stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon alongside Kareena, with Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma playing key roles.
She next has “Singham Again” in the works.
Sara Ali Khan twins with her 'soulmate' during their visit to Delhi's Bangla Sahib Gurdwara
Mumbai – The Gen Z Actress Sarah Ali Khan On Monday, she paid a visit to Bangla Sahib Gurdwara in Delhi, along with her best friend.
Sara, who last featured in the film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', took to Instagram Stories and reshared her best friend Sara Vaisoha's post, where we can see the duo twinning in white ethnic costumes.
Vaisoha took to her Instagram Stories section and uploaded the photos of their visit to the Gurdwara. She wrote: “Twinning with my forever soulmate, Sara Ali Khan.”
The diva of 'Kedarnath' fame shared the photo on her account and gave the tune of 'Satnam Sri Waheguru Eheee Naam Hai' to the post.
On the work front, Sara last appeared in “Murder Mubarak”.
She next has “Metro…In Dino,” “Sky Force,” and “Eagle” in the works.
Saiyami Kher says she's attracted to roles that take everything away from her
Mumbai – Actress Saiyami Kherwho is gearing up for her upcoming film Agni, said she enjoys playing roles that challenge her and push her out of her comfort zone.
In Agni, she plays the character of a firefighter.
The actress, known for 'Mirzya', 'Ghoomer', 'Special OPS' and 'Breathe', expressed her satisfaction at being recognized as an actress who can play difficult and challenging roles in Bollywood.
Elaborating on the subject, she said: “I am incredibly grateful for the opportunities I have had to portray strong characters in the work I have done so far. It is extremely rewarding to be recognized for my ability to take on roles that push me out of my comfort zone and require physical and emotional dedication. I've always been drawn to roles that demand everything from me because, in return, they give me so much. My attempt has always been to lose myself in the character.
“So when someone says, Oh, the Ghoomer girl is the same girl as Choked? I take that as a compliment because, as an actor, it feels good not to find the same person in each character. My journey as an actor has been one of constant learning and growth, and I am grateful for every opportunity to challenge myself, inspire and touch people's lives. Acting is a very powerful medium. So when people come back and say your film inspired me or taught me or moved me, I feel like that's a big success for me,” she added.
Kriti Kharbanda's Monday Mood: Posts Rotating Video In Different Outfits
Mumbai– The new bride, Kriti Kharbandashared a new video in which she goes around in circles, revealing how much Mondays “made me love her.”
Kriti, who got married to actor Pulkit Samrat on March 15, took to Instagram and shared a Monday blues video.
The Reel video features the 'Housefull 4' actress in different outfits and is seen spinning around her neck in a rotating direction.
The actress wears a yellow and white checkered hooded shirt, a sleeveless polka dot dress, a denim shirt, a white sleeveless crop top and black pants.
The post is captioned: “Mondays made me love it! #mondaymotivation #mondaythe13th #roundandround #mondayblues.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti has 'Risky Romeo' next in the pipeline.
The actress has been part of films like '14 Phere', 'Pagalpanti', 'Veerey Ki Wedding' and 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' among others.
Neelam Kothari's 'smile says it all' as she poses with Ranveer Singh
Mumbai – Actress Neelam Kothari expressed his fondness for the superstar Ranveer Singh by sharing a happy photo with him, saying, “my smile says it all.”
On Instagram, Neelam shared a picture with the 'Bajirao Mastani' actor, where he can be seen wearing a white satin shirt and matching pants.
The actor accessorized his look with a silver chain and sunglasses.
Neelam looked stunning in a knee-length blue dress.
The picture shows the 'Hum Saath – Saath Hain' actress smiling from ear to ear as she poses with Ranveer.
The actress shared the photo with the caption, “I guess my smile says it all!! Thank you, Ranveer Singh, for this.
She gave the melody of the song “Heart Throb” to the message.
Ranveer commented, “Dil behelta hai mera, aapke aa jaane se. »
Meanwhile, Ranveer, who last featured in the romantic drama 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', has 'Singham Again' next in the pipeline.
Neelam was last featured in the web series 'Made in Heaven'. She has also starred in shows like 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' and 'Masaba Masaba'.
Varun Dhawan practices to the tune of 'Gulabi sadi' with The Rock figurine
Mumbai– Varun Dhawanwho is busy with his upcoming film Baby John, has found himself a sparring partner.
The actor took to his Instagram on Monday and shared a photo from his gym session.
In the photo, he poses alongside The Rock figurine, affectionately calling it a doll.
Varun, who can be seen shirtless, standing next to a barbell machine in the image. He also gave a sneak peek of his favorite workout song, Gulabi Sadi, using it as background music for his Instagram post.
The actor shared the photos with the caption: “I love my rock doll. PS: I practice to this music.”
Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor reunited with Janhvi Kapoor after 'Bawaal' as they begin shooting for their upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.
This project marks Varun's third collaboration with Shashank Khaitan after seven years and the second collaboration between Shashank and Janhvi after his debut film Dhadak.
Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan, the film also features Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra and Akshay Oberoi in key roles.
'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is scheduled to hit theaters on April 18, 2025. (IANS)
|
Sources
2/ https://indianewengland.com/bollywood-roundup-kareena-kapoor-khan-sara-ali-khan-saiyami-kher-and-more/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bollywood Roundup: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Saiyami Kher and more…
- Brandon Nimmos Home Run propels Mets past Braves in walk-off mode
- DuPont to showcase AI innovations featuring advanced interconnections at 2024 International Electronics Exhibition
- PM Narendra Modi's Patna roadshow: Modi visits Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib, tight security in place
- Ashland Restaurant instituting 18% tipping for dine-in orders
- The Last Word: Booker Prize winner, a huge cricket fan!
- Wall Street drifts to the brink of its record – KXAN Austin
- What you can expect from Google I/O 2024: Android 15, Gemini, Wear OS, and more
- Fareed Zakaria on Trump's Chances of Retaking the White House
- Near Mexico and Guatemala: Strong 6.4 magnitude earthquake – weather and radar
- From the Library: Xi Jinping's Political Thought
- Duke University Walks Out: Graduates Protest President and Pro-Israel Comedian Jerry Seinfeld