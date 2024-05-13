Biden is recruiting a lineup of Hollywood stars to lead a major fundraising campaign in Los Angeles as Trump closes the cash gap – so who made the list?

A team of elite political and entertainment stars is set to host a major fundraiser for Joe Biden in Hollywood next month, as even his own advisers acknowledge that Donald Trump is closing the gap.

George Clooney and Julia Roberts – one of Hollywood's most famous on-screen duos – will be hard at work for the campaign at an event in Los Angeles in June.

Not only will the stars of Oceans Eleven and Ticket to Paradise be in attendance, but they will also take part in a competition that will take over the campaign's social media platforms.

The two Oscar winners will also put their names on text messages and emails on behalf of their campaign.

Other Hollywood stars are expected to attend, as is former President Barack Obama.

The Biden campaign has been circling Trump for money from major donors, but one campaign staffer admitted they will likely need even more money for the November rematch.

“We’re under no illusion that he’s not going to close the gap,” a Biden campaign adviser said. NBC News.

“But what it can’t get back is the time we had with all that money to do what we did.”

At another date earlier this summer, Biden will once again join forces with former President Bill Clinton for an East Coast fundraiser, which former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is also expected to attend.

Biden held events with Clinton, Obama and actor Michael Douglas in late March and April, raising more than $26 million, a record for the party for a single event.

That led Biden's campaign to monthly fundraising of $43.8 million, triple what Trump raised during that period, according to FEC filings.

Trump's campaign claimed to cap it off with a $50.5 million event in Palm Beach in April, which has not yet been reflected in campaign materials.

The Biden event in New Yorkarrived the same day as Trumptraveled to Long Island to meet with grieving family members at a wake for murdered NYPD officer Jonathan Diller, who was killed in the line of duty.

He was shot and killed in Queens during a routine traffic stopstopped Monday and horrific surveillance footage captured the moment.

Biden missed the date of the January 6 riots by attacking Trump at a fundraiser hosted by Douglas in Westchester, New York in late April.

His visit closed roads and schools around the village of Irvington, as anti-Israel protesters took to the streets.

The fundraiser took place at the home of Douglas and his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, who were not present due to filming, according to the White House pool report.

Clooney has long been an ally of the president, with Biden saying he would have supported him if he had run against Hillary Clinton in 2016.

The prominent supporter has long been a consistent supporter of liberal Democrats, once hosting a fundraiser at his home for Obama that added $15 million to the president's re-election coffers.

The fundraising comes as Biden continues to struggle against Trump in the polls despite his huge financial advantage.

According to the last FiveThirtyEight On average, Trump leads Biden by one point.