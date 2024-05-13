High hopes one year after starting his “dream job”

A year after the start of her mandate as general director of Gardens of LeuJennifer D'Hollander has big visions and hopes for the future of Orlando's 50-acre botanical oasis.

In May 2023, the longtime Orlando resident, who grew up in Winter Park and graduated from UCF, returned to City Beautiful to take over the position vacated by retired principal Robert Bowden, who led Leu Gardens for almost 30 years. Although D'Hollander inherited a pristine, well-preserved space, she made it her mission to expand the scope and access to the garden while listening to the needs of the community.

During his first year in office, D'hollander decided to allow picnics in the gardens, which had previously been prohibited, to expand opening hours for members and the public and to introduce the he popular dog days event, which was first sparked during his interview for the job. with Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.

“During my interview, I really reached out to Mayor Dyer about his dog, Sammie. I guess he wanted to bring his dog here for a long time, but it was never allowed before,” she said. “It was a huge success. We had 2,000 people and 800 dogs.

During the summer months, with more daylight, the gardens remain open daily until 6 p.m. and until 8 p.m. on Thursday evenings, with live music. Members now enjoy early access with admission at 8 a.m. daily.

In the name of expanding access, D'hollander also helped find partners, namely Orlando Health And Duke Energy — to subscribe to monthly days of free entry to the gardens. Additionally, an anonymous donor gave $25,000 to fund free school field trips.

As D'Hollander, his staff and city-level stakeholders develop a new long-range strategic plan for the Gardens, including a reimagined waterfront area on Lake Rowena, guests can expect to find Foxtail Coffee open in the visitor center later this summer. .

These decisions are part of the soul-searching that D'hollander conducted with public participation.

“Where is all this garden going?” What is our place in Orlando’s cultural landscape? How can we contribute to tourism? How can we stand out to tell the story of who we are? D'Hollander asked rhetorically. “We are so lucky to have always managed to capture the hearts of the community. I wanted to build on that and ask, “What’s next for gardens?” »

Before returning to the Orlando area, D'hollander held positions at other cultural organizations and public gardens, including Bok Tower Gardens in Lake Wales, where her husband is a carillonneur.

As someone who grew up and visited Leu Gardens, D'hollander was eager to help bring the outdoor space into its next iteration.

“It’s amazing to see how wonderful, creative, hard-working and dedicated the staff are. This is my dream job,” she said. “I feel ready and excited, but it’s a team sport and we’re always learning. I read, I talk to my colleagues and my staff and I go into the field. One thing I'm good at is building relationships.

Building on the current success of Leu Gardens, D’hollander said it is of the utmost importance to listen to the community.

“I want to make sure everyone’s voices are heard. We are reestablishing our mission to the public, to horticulture, to our values ​​and to who we are,” she said. “We can't offer everything to everyone, but we can offer something to everyone. »

