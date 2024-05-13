Entertainment
High hopes one year after starting his “dream job”
A year after the start of her mandate as general director of Gardens of LeuJennifer D'Hollander has big visions and hopes for the future of Orlando's 50-acre botanical oasis.
In May 2023, the longtime Orlando resident, who grew up in Winter Park and graduated from UCF, returned to City Beautiful to take over the position vacated by retired principal Robert Bowden, who led Leu Gardens for almost 30 years. Although D'Hollander inherited a pristine, well-preserved space, she made it her mission to expand the scope and access to the garden while listening to the needs of the community.
During his first year in office, D'hollander decided to allow picnics in the gardens, which had previously been prohibited, to expand opening hours for members and the public and to introduce the he popular dog days event, which was first sparked during his interview for the job. with Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.
“During my interview, I really reached out to Mayor Dyer about his dog, Sammie. I guess he wanted to bring his dog here for a long time, but it was never allowed before,” she said. “It was a huge success. We had 2,000 people and 800 dogs.
Photos: first “dog day” at the Leu gardens
During the summer months, with more daylight, the gardens remain open daily until 6 p.m. and until 8 p.m. on Thursday evenings, with live music. Members now enjoy early access with admission at 8 a.m. daily.
In the name of expanding access, D'hollander also helped find partners, namely Orlando Health And Duke Energy — to subscribe to monthly days of free entry to the gardens. Additionally, an anonymous donor gave $25,000 to fund free school field trips.
As D'Hollander, his staff and city-level stakeholders develop a new long-range strategic plan for the Gardens, including a reimagined waterfront area on Lake Rowena, guests can expect to find Foxtail Coffee open in the visitor center later this summer. .
These decisions are part of the soul-searching that D'hollander conducted with public participation.
“Where is all this garden going?” What is our place in Orlando’s cultural landscape? How can we contribute to tourism? How can we stand out to tell the story of who we are? D'Hollander asked rhetorically. “We are so lucky to have always managed to capture the hearts of the community. I wanted to build on that and ask, “What’s next for gardens?” »
Before returning to the Orlando area, D'hollander held positions at other cultural organizations and public gardens, including Bok Tower Gardens in Lake Wales, where her husband is a carillonneur.
As someone who grew up and visited Leu Gardens, D'hollander was eager to help bring the outdoor space into its next iteration.
“It’s amazing to see how wonderful, creative, hard-working and dedicated the staff are. This is my dream job,” she said. “I feel ready and excited, but it’s a team sport and we’re always learning. I read, I talk to my colleagues and my staff and I go into the field. One thing I'm good at is building relationships.
Building on the current success of Leu Gardens, D’hollander said it is of the utmost importance to listen to the community.
“I want to make sure everyone’s voices are heard. We are reestablishing our mission to the public, to horticulture, to our values and to who we are,” she said. “We can't offer everything to everyone, but we can offer something to everyone. »
Find me @PConnPie on Instagram or email me: [email protected].
|
Sources
2/ https://www.orlandosentinel.com/2024/05/13/leu-gardens-director-dream-job-jennifer-dhollander/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- High hopes one year after starting his “dream job”
- Prince Harry's Nigerian dress compared to the colonial moment
- Stock market today: Wall Street is drifting on the verge of its record
- News: Largest series of NATO military medical exercises takes place in Hungary, 29-Apr-2024
- Biden is recruiting a lineup of Hollywood stars to lead a major fundraising campaign in Los Angeles as Trump closes the cash gap – so who made the list?
- Spring summer in college football – QB battles, long shot contenders
- TCL's new mini LED TV offers incredible brightness on a budget
- Urgent cooperation is needed to combat money laundering and terrorist financing
- Bollywood Roundup: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Saiyami Kher and more…
- Brandon Nimmos Home Run propels Mets past Braves in walk-off mode
- DuPont to showcase AI innovations featuring advanced interconnections at 2024 International Electronics Exhibition
- PM Narendra Modi's Patna roadshow: Modi visits Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib, tight security in place