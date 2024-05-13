Celebrity Breakups Rock Bollywood and Beyond – News





Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday Published: Mon May 13, 2024, 4:34 p.m. The rumored breakup between actors Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur has sent shockwaves through Bollywood. The couple, who reportedly started dating two years ago, had been spotted together at various events and shared vacation photos, leading fans to believe their relationship was going strong. Ananya's playful reference to Aditya as 'Ananya Coy Kapoor' on Karan Johar's talk show fueled speculations about their romance. However, the news of their separation has left many fans heartbroken, according to Hindustan Times. But Ananya and Aditya are not the only ones facing relationship problems. Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani, who got married in 2012, recently announced their separation after 11 years of marriage. Esha's absence from Bharat's social media and their joint decision to part ways highlighted the challenges in their relationship.





Similarly, actor Shruti Haasan and artist Shantanu Hazarika also ended their relationship after dating since 2020. Despite their public displays of affection on social media, the couple unfollowed each other and removed all traces of their relationship from their profiles, signaling the end of their relationship. romance, said Hindustan Times Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani Meanwhile, tennis star Sania Mirza and cricketer Shoaib Malik's marriage hit a rocky patch amid rumors of Shoaib's secret relationship. Despite attempts to quell speculation, changes to their social media accounts and Shoaib's cryptic statements about Eid celebrations hinted at underlying issues. Eventually, Shoaib confirmed his marriage to Pakistani actor Sana Javed, officially marking the end of his marriage to Sania.









These recent celebrity breakups remind us that love in the spotlight often comes with its own challenges, leaving fans and admirers grappling with the realities of relationships in the public eye. READ ALSO :





