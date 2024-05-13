Swiss Eurovision winner: Nemo and the fight for non-binary people



Will Nemo be able to turn his popularity into politics?

Swiss musician Nemo, who won the Eurovision song contest for Switzerland on Saturday, is fueling the debate over a third genre entry. Barbara Steinemann, an MP from the right-wing Swiss People's Party, believes this is not necessary.

The problem: After winning the Eurovision Song Contest, Nemo called for more acceptance and rights for non-binary people, including the ability to choose a third option when registering one's gender. The Swiss musician, who identifies neither as masculine nor feminine and who uses the pronouns they, made this demand several times after his victory. Nemo announced his intention to meet Justice Minister Beat Jans.

The non-binary community is delighted: Nemos' victory is very symbolic, believes Sandro Niederer, general director of Transgender Network Switzerland. In the song The codeNemo describes the journey of a non-binary person on the theme of gender in society. The fact that this becomes visible is very valuable for our community, said Niederer, adding that the considerable visibility generated by Nemo allows discourse and triggers demands for equality of non-binary people in Switzerland.

What is requested: Currently, non-binary people must choose between female or male to indicate their gender, says Niederer, explaining that this rule does not allow people to adequately register their gender identity. This constitutes discrimination against non-binary people, Niederer says. Only when this and other discrimination against non-binary people ends will the fundamental rights of all be recognized.

The opposite position: Nemo can live as he wants and feel as he wants, which should be everyone's freedom, believes Barbara Steinemann, a right-wing parliamentarian from the Swiss People's Party in Zurich. Fundamental rights apply to everyone, she asserts, whether they are a man or a woman or whether they feel they belong to a third gender. This is also the reason why Steinemann considers the requirement for a third gender in official documents superfluous. She believes that after the third gender, a fourth and fifth gender would probably be required, because these people would also feel discriminated against.

Other issues: Steinemann believes that the demands of the non-binary community and its representatives would also raise many unanswered questions, such as whether an athlete no longer feels they belong to their biological sex. Potential problems could also be identified in areas such as the military, pensions, family situations and hospitals, she said. These issues were discussed in the House Legal Affairs Committee, she added. How this will be resolved is completely up in the air.

The government's position: In December 2022, the government published a report opposing the introduction of a third gender or no gender option. He asserted at the time that the gender binary model was still firmly anchored in Swiss society. According to the government, such options would require too many changes to the country's constitution and laws, both at the national and cantonal level.

