Roger Corman dead at 98 and counting – Finger Lakes Daily News

Roger Cormanthe director and producer nicknamed “the king of B-movies” and “the pope of pop culture” for releasing a series of low-budget horror, science fiction and crime films, including The Mask of Death Red Death and the original 1960 version of Little Shop of Horrors, died on Thursday, May 9. Corman died at his home in Santa Monica, California, “surrounded by his family,” his daughters sharing on Instagram. He was 98 years old. The cause of death has not been revealed. Hollywood has paid tribute to Corman, including Ron Howardwho was given his first chance as a director by Coman, who hailed him as “a great filmmaker and mentor”. John Carpenter called Corman “one of the most influential directors of my life”… Parts 2 and 3 of That 90s Show will be released on June 27 and October 24, respectively, Netflix announced during the “That 90s Show Clash of the Casts” event at Netflix Is a Joke Festival's Outside Joke, according to Variety. The streaming service also revealed a slate of guest stars including Will Forte, Seth Green, Lisa Loeb, Carmen Electra, Wayne Knight, Kevin Smith, Tommy Chong, Jason Mewes, Matt Rife And Kadeem Hardisonas well as the stars of That '70s Show Laura Prépon And Don Stark. The stars of the 90s show Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Coronel Mace, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi And Sam Morelos … Fox has renewed The Cleaning Lady for a fourth season, Deadline reports. The series follows Lodie Yung as a Cambodian doctor who comes to the United States to receive medical treatment for her sick son, but is forced to go into hiding when the system fails. She becomes an on-call maid at crime scenes for the mafia, while keeping secrets from her undocumented Filipina sister-in-law – played by Ginger Gonzaga – and avoiding the FBI. The Maid concludes its third season on May 21… Copyright 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved. Get the best news on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes News Radio 96.3 and 1590, WAUB and 106.3 and 1240, WGVA, and Finger Lakes Country, 96.1/96.9/101.9/1570 WFLR.

