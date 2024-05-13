Shah Rukh Khan gets shouted out in Interview With The Vampire 2; fans call him the true global superstar | Bollywood





Bollywood's Badshah Shah Rukh Khan is a global star, whose influence and fandom transcends borders. This was proven once again when the American series Interview With The Vampire season 2 gave a special mention to the actor, cementing his place as an enduring icon in the world of entertainment. And this aroused the enthusiasm of all his fans. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals He Will Shoot His Next Film Soon: I Needed Rest After 3 Films) On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Dunki. A viral SRK moment A clip of the recently released series, Interview With The Vampire season 2, has surfaced on the internet and is going viral for its Bollywood twist. In one scene, Eric Bogosian's character named Daniel Molloy makes a joke that mentions Shah Rukh's name. Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! I'm sorry, this is so weird. Where did they send you when Shah Rukh Khan here was playing you? Is there a panic room behind the stolen Rembrandt? We hear him say this to his butler in the presence of a character played by Assad Zaman. Good memory for fans The Bollywood touch surprised all Shah Rukh fans and sparked a series of reactions online. Netizens took to social media to report the clip, while praising Shah Rukh for its global reach. One user wrote: One thing about Daniel… he's going to be a mess “Where did they send you while Shah Rukh Khan here was playing with you?” 'nah your love was in a BOX thinking about a premeditated neck injury according to Claudia' lmaooooooooo, while another shared, AAAAH the new season of Interview with the Vampire is already so good! Shah Rukh Khan's name drop made me snicker. Another user wrote: “Armand smiles because he can read Daniel's thoughts and he knows he's dying to ask him that just to get that answer, while one of them called it completely crazy. One fan tweeted, “That SRK line was so good it made Armand laugh,” while another wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan's joke sent me.” » “Shah Rukh Khan' made me understand why he was really dgaf,” one said. “I'll be laughing at Erics Shah Rukh Khan's online delivery for weeks,” said a third, with another user writing, Daniel calling out Armand Shah Rukh Khan made me laugh. The series explores the vampiric romance between Louis de Point du Lac (Jacob Anderson) and his mysterious creator, Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid). Shah Rukh's next move The actor was last seen on the big screen in Dunki, which released in December last year. Right now, he is seen busy cheering for his IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders matches. He is also gearing up for an action film and would be seen in a cameo in his son Aryan Khan's directorial debut series Stardom. (Read: Shah Rukh Khan might return as Don, but not in Farhan Akhtar's trio)

