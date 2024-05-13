Entertainment
FROM BROADWAY TO HOLLYWOOD at Oscars Cabaret & Nightclub
Nicolas Dromard and Désiré Davar created their cabaret show From Broadway to Hollywood Saturday night at the Oscars in a packed and very receptive room. The concept of the show is literally their journey from Broadway to Hollywood, recounting how they met, how he proposed, some great and fitting songs along the way, and lots of tap dancing (more on that later).
The show begins with a video – the supposed story of their relationship told through scenes from famous films. But they got me. It was hot inside and my brain was working slowly, so I only understood halfway what it was, but when I finally did, it was cute. The couple then take the stage and exit with a big energetic mashup of Top Hat/Puttin' at the Ritz. Lots of tapping was heard! Then they started again with a Mary Poppins blend. In the end we were exhausted For them. Dromard goes on to explain that he performed in the Broadway show Mary Poppins for a few years, and a little later we learn that he recently recovered from tongue cancer, and his voice, he said, is not completely back. He's probably the only one who noticed – except maybe Davar, but she's sleeping with the guy, so she has very intimate knowledge. But the rest of us didn't have a clue.
Dromard has a beautiful voice and has the same energy on stage as Hugh Jackman. This makes perfect sense because his bio tells me he shared the stage with Jackman in The Boy from Oz. But he also looks a bit like Neil Patrick Harris. I'm not angry about any of these things.
Their love story heats up with I can't take my eyes off you, and a few other mashups, then some parodies. My favorite moment of the evening was the Davars Liza impression. It wasn't just an impression, it was a very clever moment with Liza singing and dancing to some pop tunes. I won't spoil the surprise as to the songs, but it was truly inspired. This track and his on-stage banter shows some superb comedy skills. She's like a tall glass of Carol Burnett with a bit of Lucille Ball. Davar also has a powerful voice and knows how to use it. From the most intense to the softer moments, she uses her wide range in all the right ways.
We continue our love story with La vie en rose, the song Davar walked down the aisle until the day she married Dromard in Sonoma. And when they were a duet To be alive Since Businessthis brought the crowd to its feet.
We know a little more about Davar who was the replacement for West Side StoryShe is Anita on Broadway and has played this role all over the world. West Side Story is the only musical that I like in the cinema, and I was very happy when it gave us A boy like that, and even though I wasn't a fan of the arrangement, Davar's vocals made it all right. Another crowd pleaser was And all that from the musical Chicago accompanied by a story about the performance of the song For Chita Rivera. And she brings us the receipts in the form of photos.
There was a very sweet Mother's Day song/sketch/video featuring their six year old daughter who was also in the audience. I'm pretty sure the song was Meghan Trainors I am your mother, and it was so darling that we all laughed and squealed. Even me.
The bad part: I could only hear them typing, from where I was sitting I couldn't see it – my view was from the bottom of the pelvis upwards. The stage is much too low and the adjustment is too tight, especially for tapping. Watching their feet as they give us this rhythm is 95% of the fun. And those big turns were great even from my point of view, but I love tap dancing, I'm greedy and I want it all.
Technically speaking, the sound wasn't great. There was a buzz, the voices and videos didn't arrive on time, and the kitchens could be heard shouting at each other during the show. However, Dromard and Davar are real pros and did not allow a single second to phase. (Some very good news on the restaurant side, the new chef seems to be a big hit based on chatter I've heard after the show. And my date loved his arroz con leche.)
It's a fun show, and they're both very talented performers. I hope someone inspires them to return to one of our highest and biggest stages so we can all experience some great tapping accompanied by those killer vocals. Bonus: Wouldn't it be fun to have Liza (Davar) and Judy Garland (Michael Holmes) singing a duet one night with Peter Allen (Dromard) sitting in? I'm still holding on…
Bravo to the hot group:
Piano/musical director: Brett Rowe
Drums: Andy Fraga
Bass: Jordan Lamoureux
