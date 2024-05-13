I had the craziest dream. I need to redo KABC 790 AM – Daily News

I had a dream…a very weird dream. Maybe it has something to do with my job as a supervisor at the old Sears surplus store in San Pedro – which I still dream about sometimes even though it closed 35 years ago – when I established the work schedule for each week.

My dream had surrounded me with radio people, personalities and executives. They just happened to be there as I was preparing the program listings for KABC (790 AM), the once-mighty talk station that introduced the format to Los Angeles. She is reportedly falling on hard times due to lack of promotion and what appears to be a lack of desire to succeed on the part of management.

For some reason, Bill Handel, KFI's morning man (6:40), was there; it's the only one I remember dreaming about, although I remember relaying ideas to important radio personalities. Unfortunately, I woke up before the program was finalized. In fact, it was uncertain whether I would continue speaking at the station.

I know this idea is disturbing, but it is worth discussing. It’s been years, if not decades, since KABC was relevant. The station primarily broadcasts podcasts and has only one local show that consistently makes its mark: John Phillips, heard from noon to 3 p.m. weekdays. The lack of music on local AM stations is one of the reasons young people don't listen to the band; my opinion is that regardless of the perceived sound quality, it is the lack of music that pushes people towards other sources.

Anyway, before I pontificate, I wanted to do another round of “What would you do with KABC?” It can't just be doing what they're doing…that absolutely doesn't work. Would you change hosts? Add different topics? Top 40 with traffic reports every ten minutes? I obviously have the power to make big changes…in my dreams. Let me know what you think.

Why no promotion?

I recently drove to Fresno/Clovis to attend the CIF Swimming and Diving Championships held annually at the beautiful Clovis West High School swimming complex. One of the swimmers my wife coached was a participant.

On the way up, something struck me. No matter which city we passed through, I saw no advertisements for any radio station. None. That's not to say there weren't any, but certainly none stood out and the lack of ads was notable.

In the past, you had bus signs, billboards, bumper stickers…even T-shirts all over a city to encourage people to check out your station. Why don't stations promote themselves anymore? I've seen ads for jerky… Apple Annie's… a museum. Radio? Nothing.

It’s an industry that lives off the idea of ​​promotion (ads). How can a station expect potential listeners to find them if they don't let people know what they have to offer? Is this one of the reasons why young people are not listening?

Retirement

Jennifer York, longtime traffic reporter at KNX (10:70 AM, 97.1 FM) and previously on KFWB (980 AM), KFSH (95.9 FM) and even KTLA-TV Channel 5, has retired. May 10 was her last day of broadcasting on KNX, where in addition to traffic she occasionally dealt with the latest news.

Congratulations on a long run, Jennifer!

Low Power FM in Laguna Beach

“We will feature more intellectual music, more radio drama, more storytelling from our talented writers, more laughter, more local arts and entertainment, more health and wellness, more from our local culinary scene, more local sports like surfing, mountain biking and skateboarding. , more high school sports, more youth shows, more weather, community affairs, politics and even cultural offerings from the surrounding areas. And much more, live, remote streaming from every nook and cranny of this remarkable venue.

This is what the article written by Billy Fried in April 12 says Laguna Beach Independent (https://bit.ly/KXRNWelcome)

“We want to be a valuable guide for visitors,” he continues. “We want to be a vital partner to our local merchants and cultural institutions and, most importantly, a vital communications beacon for our police, fire and marine safety personnel. We will not be opinionated or biased, but rather we will offer a balance of divergent (but civil) opinions.

“Because if radio can do one thing, it’s remind us that we’re all in this together. And, of course, integrated into all of this will be the best of the eclectic and surprisingly delicious music (both live and recorded) from our many music lovers and musicians.

Fried heads the new board of directors for low-power station KXRN (104.7 FM FM), which uses the on-air name “KX-FM.” He hopes to take the station higher than before and turn around the fortunes of the station which has found itself in difficulty in recent years. He calls it “golden.” I agree.

KX-FM has been on the air for 11 years; I I talked about it at the end of 2012. At the time, they used 92.5 FM as their assigned frequency, but there was too much interference from stations on the same frequency. In 2020, they moved to 104.7 FM and increased both the power and height of the transmitter, making the signal much stronger locally.

Since Laguna Beach is somewhat blocked on the entire signal, this creates a strong local presence…exactly what low power FMs were designed for. You can also listen online at https://www.kxfmradio.org/. I will be following this – and many other LPFMs – to see what changes lie ahead.

Richard Wagoner is a freelance columnist in San Pedro who covers Southern California radio. Send an email to [email protected]