Hollywood writers still struggling after historic strike
Good morning. It is Monday May 13.
Hollywood writers are still struggling. The fault for the decline of Peak TV
This time last year, Hollywood writers abandoned their scripts and picked up signs in what became a 146-day strike. Their main demands of traditional studios and the streaming giants that employ them were higher pay rates and better residual payments for streaming shows, as well as new rules on how artificial intelligence can be used.
The strike ended in late September when the Writers Guild of America made an agreement with the Alliance of Cinema and Television Producers. More than six months later, how are the writers doing?
Not great, according to Times entertainment reporters Christi Carras and Stacy Perman. They met with several film and television writers at different stages of their careers to understand what the industry is like today.
All said they or their colleagues had struggled to find work for at least 12 months amid a contraction that led to unstable production and employment levels in the entertainment industry, Christi and Stacy reported this week. The so-called peak era of television, which saw 599 original scripted series land in a single year, is over and will likely never return.
Film production activity in the first quarter of 2024 (which includes movies, TV shows, commercials and more) was 20.5% below the five-year average, according to FilmLA data. Production also fell around 7% globally in the first quarter from a year earlier, Studies show.
What is behind the decline of the industry? It's not just a work stoppage. Production levels were down even before the strike, Christi and Stacy explained, due to the decline of the so-called streaming wars.
In an effort to rival Netflix's success, studios and companies have been pouring money into a growing lineup of shows and movies. But the production increases simply weren't sustainable, and companies began cutting back on spending.
Another factor: consolidation. As entertainment companies merge and/or acquire competition, it leaves fewer opportunities for creators to showcase and sell their shows and films.
The CW network was sold to Nexstar Media Group; Walt Disney Co. acquired 21st Century Fox; WarnerMedia has merged with Discovery. And it's possible that Paramount will soon be sold.
These reduced opportunities particularly affect writers from underrepresented groups. For example, cutting-edge television shows such as FX's Reservation Dogs and Peacocks' Rutherford Falls center on Native characters, and so there were more openings for Native writers and actors. But these shows are no longer produced.
With fewer options, the writers told Stacy and Christi they turned to backup plans, like flipping furniture or grooming dogs.
I really, really worry about these young writers, and… sometimes I feel guilty, like I should convince them to do something else with their lives, veteran writer Ted Sullivan told them. But nothing would have stopped me. And I know nothing will stop them.
Some authors believe that the hard-won gains in the new WGA contract will ultimately help reverse some of the fallout from the decline of peak-period TVs.
But until the rest of the industry rebounds, the wounds could take some time to fully heal, Christi and Stacy wrote. Surviving to be 25 is a feeling that writers have begun to internalize.
You can read more about their reporting in this exclusive for Times subscribers.
Today's great reads
Running Mamis help Latina moms go the distance.
Meet the Running Mamis, a running club for Latina moms. The Boyle Heights-based club was founded in 2018 to provide a safe space for mothers to run around with their babies without the threat of screaming and cracked sidewalks. We see each other and hold each other without judgment, said club co-founder Jo Anna Mixpe Ley. Doing this while moving helps you process and move forward. It's liberating.
And finally… a superb photo
Show us your favorite place in California! We were short of submissions. Send us photos that scream California and we could feature them in an edition of Essential California.
Today's stunning photo is from Times photographer Robert Gauthier, who visited the San Ysidro border crossing. Hundreds of asylum seekers were there for interviews, after using a Customs and Border Protection app to make an appointment. Immigrant advocates say the app, CBP One, is prone to glitches and turns people's right to asylum into a dangerous lottery and waiting game.
