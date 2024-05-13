Long Beach's rich surfing history merits state landmark designation – Press Telegram

There are places along the California coast that are well known for their rich history and surfing heritage.

There is of course the iconic Malibu, whose waves inspired the character Gidget and her friends who helped popularize the sport in the 60s.

San Onofre is an iconic wave often referred to as Southern California's Waikiki, and nearby is Lower Trestles, considered one of the best surfing spots on the continent. The South Bay made its impact with surfboard manufacturers who began mass-producing surfboards, thus giving birth to the industry.

But it's Long Beach — where the ocean is more like a flat lake most of the time — that's in the surfing spotlight, earning it a state historic designation for its role in the surf scene in his beginnings.

Long Beach hosted the 1938 National Surfing and Paddleboard Championships that attracted 60,000 spectators, a two-day event that helped the beach town recently receive California Landmark designation from the the State Historic Resources Commission.

“Taking a moment to recognize a surf spot that no longer exists is an important way to think about how surfing developed and what was gained and lost during that time,” said Michael Blum, director of Sea of ​​Clouds, a San Diego-based nonprofit that helps coastal resources receive state and federal recognition. “Our organization wants to tell interesting stories along the California coast.”

The group worked with the Long Beach chapter of the Surfrider Foundation and the city to seek a nomination, a years-long process that began before the pandemic.

Corona Del Mar, which also has a historic past with a surf spot destroyed by development, hosted what is believed to be the continent's first surfing competition, the Pacific Coast Surfing Championships. But the National Surfing and Paddleboarding Championships in Long Beach was Los Angeles County's first surfing and paddleboarding competition billed as a national event, Blum said.

At that time, in the early 20th century, the coastline was not considered a popular location. Developers and planners have looked for ways to attract visitors and potential real estate buyers and have come up with creative ways to bring people to the beach.

For Long Beach, waves and surfing became the perfect way to showcase its coastline — at the time, city developers touted the city as “the queen of beaches,” Blum said.

The competition was held between The Pike, an amusement park, and the Rainbow Pier, a way to promote these popular attractions.

“Surfing was part of this idea of ​​fun, but it was also a real competition, the first competition in the Southern California region presented as a national event,” Blum said. “At that point in surfing history, in pre-war history, it was a big deal.”

Although it is not known who the hundred or so competitors were, the winners are documented.

There was Mary Ann Hawkins, one of the best surfers of that era, from the Del Mar Surfing Club in Santa Monica. She won the women's paddleboard competition.

Preston “Pete” Peterson, a club member and also a lifeguard in Santa Monica, won the men’s division.

Arthur Horner of the Venice Surfing Club won the surfing division and the Manhattan Surfing Club won the team surfing competition.

“I think it was an important and successful entertainment event,” Blum said. “Surfing competition as entertainment has proven to be a successful model for expressing beach culture and an ongoing form of entertainment.”

This foundation paved the way for what we today call major surfing events, such as the US Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach, and countless other amateur-level events along the coast, he said. -he declares.

“This idea of ​​bringing people to the beach to watch surfing has proven to be a successful business opportunity, an entertainment opportunity and a successful cultural opportunity,” he said.

There are only about 300 surf spots in Southern California, many of which are “fragile and susceptible to a lot of pressures, developments like in Long Beach or other types of threats,” he said. Blum.

The Long Beach surf spot was destroyed as the population grew and development took over, with sand filling the surf zone over the years and a 2.2-mile breakwater built in 1949 that blocked the swell and waves. Only on occasion, when a swell hits at just the right angle, does Long Beach get surfable waves.

A surfer rides a wave at Belmont Shore in Long Beach, Calif., Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. Waves are rare along this part of the coast, but sometimes swells can sneak past the breakwater. (Photo by Paul Bersebach, Orange County Register/SCNG)

Even though Long Beach's waves are gone, that doesn't mean its surfing influence is gone. Area surfers traveled to Seal Beach to help birth the surf culture there, while others traveled to Huntington Beach, some forming the “Boys of 55” group that helped define the era .

“Surfing may have stopped in Long Beach, but that doesn’t mean Long Beach surfers stopped surfing,” Blum said.

The Long Beach waves are not the first to be officially recognized. The Windansea Beach Cabin was designated historic by the San Diego Historic Resources Council in 1998. Malibu's three surf breaks near the pier earned a place on the National Register of Historic Places for their contributions to surfing's growth in 2018.

“These three destinations are all different programs in the preservation field,” Blum said, noting that Long Beach was not eligible for federal designation because it no longer exists.

Malibu and Santa Cruz are also designated World Surf Reserves by the Save the Waves Coalition, a way to celebrate these surf spots and “galvanize communities to take responsibility for their stewardship,” Blum said.

Julianne Polanco, state historic preservation officer, said the selections include “a wide range of properties and people who care about them.”

“The California State Historic Preservation Office is pleased to work with community groups such as Sea of ​​Clouds, which promotes formal and informal designations in California,” she said. “It seems fitting that the next nomination under consideration is for a location in Santa Cruz County where three Hawaiian princes first introduced surfing to California.”

Sea of ​​Clouds is also not done finding special surf spots – existing or defunct – to recognize with historic designation. Areas such as Killer Dana in Dana Point and the Corona del Mar surf spot in Newport Beach, both lost to development, could be next.

Blum notes that all is not lost with change. At Newport Beach, on the other side of the broken Corona del Mar wave, a rock pier formed the famous cornerknown to be the Mecca of bodyboarding and a surf spot like no other in the world.

“The loss of surf spots is significant and important to local surf communities, but there is also this interesting story of surf spots popping up based on changes to the coastline,” he said.

Christopher Koontz, community development director for the city of Long Beach, said details of a celebration and dedication of the plaque are in the works, likely toward the end of the summer.

“It’s great to be recognized by the state, but it’s just something that’s on a website and that’s not enough,” Koontz said. “We are trying to work with the sponsor to find a way to create a plaque and a marker and have a ceremony to bring people together to celebrate this recognition.”

“It’s a story that people don’t know,” Koontz said. “We have the breakwater and the harbour, but people don't know that surfing was done here and that it was a seaside destination. In the 1920s, it was the fastest growing place in the country… For us, being able to tell a story that's not very well known is a very positive thing.

Alejandro Plascencia, the city's historic preservation officer, said the city's accolades often revolve around architecture and buildings, but not the beach.

“We’re a beach, coastal town, so it’s important to recognize these moments in our history that are less talked about,” Plascencia said. “There is significant history and Long Beach contributed to the early rise of surfing.”