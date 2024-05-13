Entertainment
Democracy is under attack around the world, Bollywood star Shabana Azmi tells Sky News | World News
Democracy is under attack around the world and must be “protected in all circumstances”, legendary Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi has told Sky News.
In an interview with Yalda Hakim, she said religion was also used for “political gain” – but she also remained “optimistic by nature”.
India is currently in the fourth phase of a seven-week general election which was dominated by campaign rhetoric about economic disparities and religious divisions.
Azmi said: “The ordinary citizen who feels that ‘I have absolutely no voice’ has the right to express that voice every five years.
“And that must be protected in all circumstances.
“Democracy must be preserved because when you attack democratic rights, you attack the rights of citizens.”
Azmi was asked how the 200 million Muslims in India felt at that time – and whether they felt under attack.
“Of course, religion is used as an instrument to achieve political gains and especially electoral gains,” she said.
When asked about her identity and how millions of Muslims in India feel, she says being Muslim is only one aspect of her identity.
“I hope there is some degree of sensitivity in you”
She said: “I have never considered myself Muslim, because if you ask me who I am – I am a woman, I am Indian, I am an actress, I am an activist, I am a mother, I am a daughter. I am all of those things – and being Muslim is only part of my identity.
“But I always wanted to say what I thought.
“And so, when I'm faced with provocative issues, it comes naturally to me that if I really care about it, then I'll get involved in it.
“Why is there injustice? Why is there inequality between the sexes?
“Since you are an artist, I hope there is a certain sensitivity in you.
“And that’s how I got involved, both in my work with the slum dwellers of Mumbai and then later with the women.”
Read more on Sky News:
Hollywood actor beaten on New York street
'Disastrous' if BBC allowed to show adverts, rivals say
She was asked if she had hope for India's future amid elections taking place in the world's largest democracy.
Azmi said: “I am an optimist by nature. I always think of the best to come – and it will happen.
“I'm very proud of my country. I love the fact that I'm Indian and I'm very proud of my country.”
However, about her career, she added: “I didn't have any big project that I was going to do. become an actress“.
Baroness Shaista Gohir, CEO of the Muslim Women's Network UK, welcomed the actress to the House of Lords to celebrate her film career as well as her work for women's rights and her London Freedom Of The City award.
Azmi is the only actor to have won the National Award for Best Actor five times.
She won it for her debut album, Ankur, in 1974.
She then won the award for three consecutive years, from 1983 to 1985, for her notable work in the films Arth, Khandhar and Paa.
:: You can watch Shabana Azmi's full interview on Sky News' The World With Yalda Hakim from 9pm tonight.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.sky.com/story/democracy-is-under-attack-across-the-world-bollywood-star-shabana-azmi-tells-sky-news-13135070
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Money Blog: 600 new skyscrapers 'on the way' in London, report finds | uk news
- Democracy is under attack around the world, Bollywood star Shabana Azmi tells Sky News | World News
- Nantucket Stream | Sports overview: baseball, girls tennis
- Fed's Jefferson Says Slowing Progress on Inflation 'A Cause for Concern'
- Google's generous new Pixel offer sparks frenzy
- Colorectal cancer incidence is increasing among teens and young adults
- Jury hears audio of Trump-Cohen purchase conversation live from Karen McDougal story | Donald Trump trial
- GT vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2024, Match 63 at Narendra Modi Stadium Firstpost
- Long Beach's rich surfing history merits state landmark designation – Press Telegram
- Atlanta Braves News: Atlanta loses Mets in walk-off mode, Austin Riley injury, more
- Dan Ives says OpenAI deal will be an AI 'golden goose' for Tim Cook and Apple
- Protesters walk out of Jerry Seinfeld's opening speech