Democracy is under attack around the world, Bollywood star Shabana Azmi tells Sky News | World News

Democracy is under attack around the world and must be “protected in all circumstances”, legendary Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi has told Sky News.

In an interview with Yalda Hakim, she said religion was also used for “political gain” – but she also remained “optimistic by nature”.

India is currently in the fourth phase of a seven-week general election which was dominated by campaign rhetoric about economic disparities and religious divisions.

Azmi said: “The ordinary citizen who feels that ‘I have absolutely no voice’ has the right to express that voice every five years.

“And that must be protected in all circumstances.

“Democracy must be preserved because when you attack democratic rights, you attack the rights of citizens.”

Azmi was asked how the 200 million Muslims in India felt at that time – and whether they felt under attack.

“Of course, religion is used as an instrument to achieve political gains and especially electoral gains,” she said.

When asked about her identity and how millions of Muslims in India feel, she says being Muslim is only one aspect of her identity.

“I hope there is some degree of sensitivity in you”

She said: “I have never considered myself Muslim, because if you ask me who I am – I am a woman, I am Indian, I am an actress, I am an activist, I am a mother, I am a daughter. I am all of those things – and being Muslim is only part of my identity.

“But I always wanted to say what I thought.

“And so, when I'm faced with provocative issues, it comes naturally to me that if I really care about it, then I'll get involved in it.

“Why is there injustice? Why is there inequality between the sexes?

“Since you are an artist, I hope there is a certain sensitivity in you.

“And that’s how I got involved, both in my work with the slum dwellers of Mumbai and then later with the women.”

She was asked if she had hope for India's future amid elections taking place in the world's largest democracy.

Azmi said: “I am an optimist by nature. I always think of the best to come – and it will happen.

“I'm very proud of my country. I love the fact that I'm Indian and I'm very proud of my country.”

However, about her career, she added: “I didn't have any big project that I was going to do. become an actress“.

Baroness Shaista Gohir, CEO of the Muslim Women's Network UK, welcomed the actress to the House of Lords to celebrate her film career as well as her work for women's rights and her London Freedom Of The City award.

Azmi is the only actor to have won the National Award for Best Actor five times.

She won it for her debut album, Ankur, in 1974.

She then won the award for three consecutive years, from 1983 to 1985, for her notable work in the films Arth, Khandhar and Paa.

