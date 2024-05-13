Trans actor Trinetra Haldar undergoes facial feminization surgery





Social media users praised Trinetra Haldar for standing up for herself. Trinetra Haldar, last seen in the second season of the web series “Made in Heaven”, recently shared that she had undergone facial feminization surgery. On Saturday, the transgender activist took to Instagram to share the news with her followers. She shared a photo of her face wrapped in bandages in a graphic. She also wrote a lengthy note calling the process the final step in her transformation journey. “My transition is complete,” the actor wrote in the caption of his message. “Facial feminization surgery (FFS) is one of several procedures a trans person can undergo to feel better alignment between their body and their gender identity. Other gender-affirming procedures may include facial feminization surgery (FFS). “Gender Affirming Hormone Therapy (GAHT/HRT), Gender Affirming Genital Surgery, etc.,” explained Trinetra. Take a look at the post below: The trans activist, who is also a doctor, said she didn't think this final step would happen anytime soon. “I did it on my own, for myself, and I still can't believe it. For me, the transition is deeply spiritual, not the stuff of tabloids and speculative nonsense. not talked about wanting FFS at all, mainly for fear of public scrutiny and judgment, but why avoid something so important in this journey of accessing myself No matter what people think or believe? , truth be told, I've wanted this for a decade, and there were many reasons to do it? wait, I checked them all off,” she wrote. Additionally, without giving names, Trinetra talked about an actor who was trolled for admitting to the fact that he had chin fillers and a topper who was trolled for his facial hair. “It's damned if you do, damned if you don't, clearly. There's only one body, this one life. If there's gender dysphoria, you have to deal with it ” she said. The actress said she has lost count of the number of people in the industry she has met who have done work and would refuse any intervention. “To each their own, but I do not wish to contribute to a culture of opacity which feeds on the insecurity of the masses of young people. I have no interest in promoting bodily intervention, but I believe in transparency , as it always has been, especially as a doctor was gender affirmation and the confidence that comes with it, as others may have discussed at length over the years of therapy. that alone hasn't been easy, but god, I'm convinced I'm fucking invincible,” she concluded. Read also | Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath on why he doesn't have kids: 'Go broke…' Since being shared, Trinetra's post has garnered over 19,000 likes and several comments. Social media users praised the actress for standing up for herself. “More power to you, girl. I wish you a speedy recovery and keep shining, darling..keep inspiring,” one user wrote. “More power to you! It takes a lot of courage to stand up for yourself,” another commented. “More power to you, goddess! YOU ARE INVINCIBLE,” expressed a third user. “Sending you Trin Healer! Being your whole and true self helps us to be your full and true selves. In a culture where celebrities claim “natural remedies” make them look like they do are, your honesty and transparency is commendable…love always,” added another.

