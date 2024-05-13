Entertainment
Quarterly profits up 28% on subscribers
Tencent Music Entertainment Group executives said Monday that higher-than-expected subscriber growth pushed its first-quarter profit 28 percent to RMB 1.53 billion ($212 million).
Through marketing promotions held during the Chinese New Year holiday, TME was able to add nearly 7 million net new subscribers during the quarter, the highest figure ever recorded in a single quarter, contributing to generate a nearly 40% increase in music subscription revenue. of 3.62 billion RMB ($501 million).
“Our effective marketing campaigns led to higher-than-expected music subscriber growth in the first quarter,” said the TME CEO. Ross Liang said in a statement. “We are pleased to see a steady recovery in the user base thanks to our operations optimization efforts. »
Tencent Music had 113.5 million paying subscribers as of March 31, about half the subscriber count of its more global competitor Spotify. Total revenues nevertheless fell 3.4% from last year to RMB 6.77 billion ($937 million), due to another quarter of declining revenues from social entertainment services.
Social entertainment services have seen revenue decline since TME abandoned a popular live streaming service over concerns it could be exploited for gaming. Revenue for social entertainment services in the quarter fell by almost 50%, to 1.76 billion RMB ($244 million), compared to 3.5 billion RMB for the same period last year. Increased competition has also contributed to a steady downward trend in the number of monthly active users of its social entertainment products, with 97 million, or 28% fewer monthly active users, in the first quarter of this year compared to to last year.
The impact of lower revenue from the social entertainment division was mitigated by a 43% increase in revenue from the online music division, which totaled RMB5.01 billion ($693 million) and was driven by revenues from music subscriptions and advertising services.
The average monthly number of users of TME's online music platform fell 2.4% to 578 million, but the money TME makes from paying users of its site increased. In the first quarter, TME earned 10.6 RMB ($1.47), up 15.2% from 9.2 RMB ($1.27) in the year-ago quarter, in terms of revenue average monthly payments for each paying user of its online music service.
Tencent Music operates QQ Music, Kugou and Kuwo as well as social karaoke game WeSing.
