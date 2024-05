The X-Mansion, a coastal home of Bollywood stars and the UP house available for a unique vacation

Preferred region







How does this work?

Locations that once only existed in comic books and blockbuster films, as well as iconic French cultural landmarks and luxurious estates owned by Bollywood stars, are now available for a unique vacation. Airbnb, the lodging platform that allows users to book everything from rooms to entire estates for short and long-term stays, recently announced its Icons initiative. The Icons section of the app allows users to book stays and experiences in rare and unusual places – think Shrek's Swamp, the Ferrari Museum, Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse and Ted Lasso's favorite pub. “Each experience is carefully crafted down to the smallest detail, giving you access to worlds you’ve always dreamed of,” Airbnb says on its website. “Find the biggest names in music, film, TV, art, sports and more, all in one place.” While some Icon experiences have already expired (because they are only available for a limited time), others are live and expected to launch in the near future. Now, users can book stays at Janhvi Kapoor's “coastal oasis” in Chennai, India. The reservation offers one bedroom and one bathroom in the house, which sits on four acres. The stay also offers a private tour led by the Bollywood star herself and the chance to practice yoga by the water and try Kapoor's mother's “natural skincare recipes.” Users can also travel to New Castle in New York to visit the X-Mansion. Featured in the X-Men series, the X-Mansion is perfect for any “mutants” looking to master their gifts. According to the list posted by none other than Jubilee, the tour will be “filled with training, cool experiences, secret mission briefings, and a class photo at the end to remember your fellow mutants.” Other experiences include touring with Colombian singer Feid and playing games with popular TikTok creator Khaby Lame. Pixar fans can also spend time at the iconic UP house (the one carried around the world by hundreds of colorful balloons) in New Mexico. Guests of this home can help maintain Carl and Ellie's lovingly designed home and take part in a series of mini-adventures. In the future, some guests will also be able to spend the night in the famous clock room of the Musée d'Orsay in Paris, just in time for the Olympics. This experience comes with private access to the museum's collection of impressionist works. Other upcoming experiences also include a night at Prince's Purple Rain Room, a VIP event with Kevin Hart, and a salon session with Doja. insauga Editorial Standards and Policies

advertisement

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insauga.com/the-x-mansion-a-bollywood-stars-coastal-home-and-the-up-house-available-for-once-in-a-lifetime-vacations/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos