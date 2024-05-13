Aishwarya Rai will always be the queen of Cannes, these rare photos from the festival prove it | Bollywood

The most beautiful woman in the world ! Fans are in love with a new video montage of Aishwarya Rai's photos taken at the Cannes Film Festival over the past few years. The prestigious film festival is back with its 2024 edition from May 14 and the actor is expected to once again walk the red carpet in a dramatic look. Read also : Aishwarya Rai Dazzles in Cannes 2023 First Look and Gives Off Cinderella Vibes in Huge High Heels Aishwarya Rai has been making India proud at the Cannes Film Festival for years.

Watch Aishwarya Rai's Cannes montage

On Sunday, a fan page took to Instagram to share Aishwarya's Cannes returns. Aishwarya made her first appearance in a Neeta Lulla saree, with heavy gold jewelry, at Cannes 2002. Since then, the actor has graced the festival almost every year.

Dressed in hot pink, she was seen with her husband, Abhishek Bachchan and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan, in a candid photo from Cannes 2008. There were also solo photos of Aishwarya as she attended events and met fans. In another old photo, Aishwarya was seen with British actress Kate Winslet.

Reactions to his photos in Cannes

Fans took to the comments section of Instagram Reels to shower their love on Aishwarya. “With all due respect to other actresses, I think Aishwarya has etched her name in Indian history with golden ink. She will forever be remembered for her grace, her poise, her intelligence , its great Indian representation and of course its beauty”, we can read in a comment.

“Name someone more beautiful than her,” wrote one Aishwarya fan. Another commented: “The most beautiful woman in the world (red heart emoji). » One person also wrote, “Uffffff Aishwarya; literal definition of beauty and grace. Seriously, no one can match her beauty and style.”

Last year, Aishwarya made a few appearances at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival and also walked the red carpet. The festival veteran was joined by her and Abhishek's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.