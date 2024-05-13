Claire Messud's 'This Strange, Eventful Story' Borrows From Her Own PastExBulletin

Entertainment
Claire Messud's new novel, This strange eventful storyis a cosmopolitan and multigenerational story which, paradoxically, is close to our hearts.
Messud drew his novel from a handwritten memoir of more than 1,000 pages written by his paternal grandfather. This side of the Messud family was BlackfootFrench Algerians expelled from their homes in 1962 when Algeria gained independence from France.
Displacement, both political and personal, is Messud's hot topic here. After being forced to leave their home, the fictional Cassar family leaves Algeria for Europe, South America, and North America, never truly feeling settled in these different places or in themselves.
The first part of the novel focuses on June 14, 1940, the day the Germans conquered Paris. Gaston Cassar is a French naval attaché stationed at the consulate in Greece. His wife, Lucienne, and their two children, as well as a dependent aunt, fled Greece in the hope of reaching the safety of their home in Algeria.
The perspective oscillates between their experiences and Gaston's decision, particularly detrimental to his career, to ignore General Charles de Gaulle's call for his French compatriots to join him in exile in London. Gaston felt he needed to hear Lucienne before making a decision. She is “his life”, “his anchor” and “his rock”; Throughout the story, we readers will often be told that Gaston's marriage to Lucienne “seemed…to be the masterpiece of their respective lives.”
As she does throughout the novel, Messud adds delayed “revelations” about the characters; It is therefore deep in the story that we learn that Lucienne is 13 years older than Gaston. In the final pages of the novel, this unusual age disparity takes on devastating significance.
I'm a Herman Wouk fan, so I don't mean that as an insult when I say there's a bit of Winds of War feel this panoramic opening section. The chaos of train stations filled with jostling, terrified bodies, the international cast of temporarily abandoned characters, the general feeling of a world “in free fall.”
Messud could have continued in this way, tracing how the great forces of history shaped the family's destiny. But something much more interesting begins to happen once World War II is behind us. The narrative advances in time at irregular intervals and the perspective shifts to different members of the Cassar clan. Over the years, the characters sometimes change drastically from the people we readers originally thought they were. It is therefore not only human events, but also human personality that are unstable in Messud's family saga.
For example, in 1940, François, the son of Gaston and Lucienne, is a responsible child, concerned about his frail younger sister Denise. Jump forward about a decade and François is now a self-centered student in America, the kind of dreamer who travels to Key West to find “the end of the road” and his “existential self.”
It's true, after all, the Beat Movement is in the air. But when we see François again in the third part of this thick novel, it is through the disappointed eyes of his WASPy wife, Barbara: Perhaps, she reflects, she made a mistake in marrying a man ” whose relationship with the known world… would always be, … sideways, from a difficult angle. “Later still, in middle age, François is subject to outbursts of anger which scare away Barbara and her daughters. Who is this person?
The most radical changes within the characters are, of course, brought about by time. François, once so alive in his anger, fades with old age to become a version of his courteous father, Gaston. In what may well be the novel's verdict, Barbara looks at the diminished François and declares: “all life and generations suddenly collapse like an accordion.”
Messud says in his “Acknowledgments” that This strange eventful story is one of those “books [that] it takes a lifetime to write it…” The novel certainly has the majestic scale and weight of a well done, but I don't think Messud is just praising his own success. As I said, this is a novel about displacement, both political and personal. And you have to have lived a while to write, as Messud does here, with such intimate melancholy about the way time disrupts us all, distancing us from earlier versions of ourselves.
