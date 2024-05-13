



By Rahul Raut

on May 13, 2024 6:19:54 p.m. Several big-budget films are undergoing budgetary reassessment after Bollywood's recent box office failures

The Hindi film industry is heading for a correction following the failures of several big-budget, star-led films this year. Their performances haunted Bollywood, forcing the industry to revitalize its upcoming projects. As a result, many large-scale projects have either been reduced in their production budget or shelved for the time being to reduce the financial risk associated with them. The world of cinema is so uncertain these days that no preconceived formula works anymore. Big-budget, star-studded films are underperforming at the box office despite a lot of hype and expectations, while slice-of-life, and mid-budget films are becoming popular with viewers – a stark contrast to trends previous ones. As a result, producers are increasingly worried about risk and are reducing funding for ambitious, large-scale projects or delaying them until they appear more financially feasible, according to industry sources. Siddharth Anand and Rohit Dhawan have shelved their long-in-the-making Rambo remake due to the waning box office appeal of its lead star Tiger Shroff. Siddharth still intends to direct the film eventually, but for now, it's on hold with director Rohit already focusing on another project. Tiger's other film Ganapath, initially announced as a two-part film, is no longer moving forward after the release of its first part last year. Another project on the backburner is the biopic of a legendary Bollywood actress. Announced last year with a young heroine attached, the film has now been delayed indefinitely due to budgetary concerns. The budget would have been exceeded, which would have made the producers uncomfortable with the idea of ​​proceeding with this operation. Rights issues also contributed to the decision to temporarily shelve the project. Anurag Basu's Kishore Kumar biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor has also been shelved again, despite Kumar's family giving the project a green light last year. Sidharth Malhotra's Spyder was also discontinued due to budgetary constraints. Widespread spying noted hesitation on the part of producers after the release of Sidharth, Yodha. His last box office hit was Kapoor & Sons nine years ago, and although he enjoyed success with Shershaah on OTT, this did not translate into sustained box office appeal, discouraging producers to invest massively in him. Vashu Bhagnani's Ashwatthama project with Shahid Kapoor is no longer an ambitious 500-crore spectacle. The production budget of this mythological epic has been reduced to 200 crores, with Shahid Kapoor also agreeing to reduce his fees considering the scale of production and visual effects required. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Karna, starring Suriya and Janhvi Kapoor, has been delayed as producers re-evaluate the previously planned massive budget. Originally planned as a two-part film at 600 crores, they are being scaled down to ensure financial feasibility. While preparations are underway, the exact deadlines for filming this mythological epic are yet to be finalized. Ranveer Singh's film with Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar is also being re-budgeted, according to reports. Although starting in the second half of this year, the film will run with a lighter financial footprint. Ranveer has been asked to reduce his acting fees for this mission-based spy story. His other project, Shaktiman, is also undergoing budgetary re-evaluation due to the lead actor's recent setbacks at the box office. Producers are now reluctant to take extraordinary risks and are cautious when approving projects. The recent lack of announcements from the industry reflects this cautious attitude, as industry players realize that pricing can be a double-edged sword that, if not used correctly, could cripple the entire sector.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.peepingmoon.com/featured/news/75752/Multiple-big-budget-films-undergoing-budgetary-revaluation-after-recent-Bollywood-box-office-failures.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos