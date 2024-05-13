A snack bar at Disney's Hollywood Studios has disappeared

There's a lot going on at Disney World right now! Magic Kingdom is preparing for the opening of Tiana's Bayou Adventure on June 28, 2024, and EPCOT is preparing for the opening of CommuniCore Hall & Plaza on June 10, 2024.

While Disney's Hollywood Studios may not be planning an official opening anytime soon, that doesn't mean things aren't happening there, too.

We recently experienced something of a magic trick at Disney's Hollywood Studios. We've been keeping an eye out for the Grand Avenue Snack Cart which is located near MuppetVision 3D and across the street from the recently opened Ice Cold Hydraulics.

We noticed that it was often closed and only open during busy times. To our great surprise, while we were at Hollywood Studios on May 12, the cart was no longer there!

All that's left of the snack cart is a red umbrella. We don't know yet if the snack cart will be returned or if it's gone permanently. Or if something can take its place. In the meantime, you can still grab snacks at Ice Cold Hydraulics, or at the ice cream cart and PizzeRizzo beyond the brick wall. While we're curious if the snack cart will be back, there's no shortage of snack options in the meantime!

