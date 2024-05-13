Mirvish Productions mourns the death of artist Frank Stella (1936-2024)

For immediate release

Major abstract artist contributed more than 10,000 square feet of artwork to Toronto's Princess of Wales Theater

The theater marquee lights will be dimmed to honor Stella's work on Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Frank Stella at the Princess of Wales Theater in 1993. Photo credit: Cylla von Tiedemann

Frank Stella, giant of postwar American painting – minimalism, color field and geometric abstraction – and one of the most influential visual artists of the 20th century, died on Saturday, May 4, 2024 at his home in New York . He was 87 years old.

To mark Stella's passing and honor her legacy, the lights of the Princess of Wales Theater marquee, which is a living testament to Stella's artistry, will be dimmed on Wednesday, May 15, at the traditional curtain time at 8 p.m. hours.

Stella's work in Canada was first seen at the David Mirvish Gallery in May 1966. This was the beginning of a long association and friendship between Stella and Mirvish, culminating in their collaboration at the Princess of Wales Theater in 1993 .

During the construction of the Princess of Wales Theater – the first privately built stand-alone theater in North America in 50 years – Mirvish offered the theater as a blank canvas to Stella.

At this time, Stella was working on her Moby-Dick series. Taking Herman Melville's epic 1851 whaling novel as a catalyst, Stella intended to create 135 works, one for each of the novel's chapters. Ultimately, he created more than 300 paintings, sculptures and prints between 1986 and 1997.

Both a continuation and bold departure from Stella's earlier work, this series is bold, vibrant, energetic and seemingly chaotic. In an interview, Stella said: “I think Moby-Dick the series is something of a turning point. I was a little scared, and probably still am a little, with Moby Dick, but the images are essentially curved surfaces. They started to really move, and the novel moves; “You go around the world, it’s pretty wet, there’s a lot of waves and movement.”

Stella's bold, playful and striking murals, both interior and exterior, bas-reliefs and decorative elements of the Princess of Wales Theater continue and expand the artist's oeuvre. Moby-Dick iconography.

In the auditorium, Stella decorated the traditional elements – the domed ceiling, the soundboards at the top of the proscenium, the balcony fronts and the ends of the rows of seats – in the Moby-Dick visuals. Swirls of primary colors pop and different geometric shapes cast shadows, giving the work a sense of three-dimensional space.

The upper halls of the theater feature custom floor-to-ceiling murals of what Stella called studio debris, discarded materials in her studio related to the Moby-Dick series – fragments of proofs, wire mesh, random pieces of canvas. From these he created sculptural reliefs over 20 feet long which he then photographed and printed on canvas using a four-color separation process used to make billboards. Some murals are visible from the street and create a supernatural atmosphere that draws the viewer into the fantastical world of the theater.

The lower hall was created in the historic tradition of wall painting, hand painted on plaster. The images here are derived from Stella's reading of The dictionary of imaginary placesthe 1980 book by Argentine-Canadian writer Alberto Manguel and Italian historian Gianni Guadalupi.

Stella continued the theme of Moby-Dick outside, at the very back of the theater, on a massive mural painted on the wall of the building's stage tower, facing Pearl Street.

This wasn't Stella's only foray into theater design. In 1967, he designed the sets for Blur, a dance piece by Merce Cunningham. A year later, he even designed the lithographic poster for the Latin American tour of the Merce Cunningham company. In 1999, he designed the sets for a new production of the classic musical The pajamas game, directed by Simon Callow, who played at the Princess of Wales after stints in Birmingham and London in the UK. The Toronto production was a unique case of an on-stage setting complementing the theater setting.

Biographical information of Frank Stella

Frank Stella was born on May 12, 1936, to first-generation Italian-American parents in Massachusetts. He studied art and history at Princeton University. After graduating, he moved to New York and made a living painting houses. He said: “I didn’t think I would become an artist. I just wanted to create things and paint for a while.

Attracted by the abstract expressionism of Jackson Pollock and Willem de Kooning, and inspired by the meticulously detailed flag paintings of Jasper Johns, Stella created canvases of black house paint with fine stripes of unpainted lines. Called the Black paintsthis series of radical paintings extends abstraction in new directions and prefigures minimalism.

Stella's work received immediate recognition and was included in the Museum of Modern Art's now famous group exhibition, Sixteen Americansin 1959. Stella was 23, the youngest artist of the 16. Black paints caused a sensation and established him at the forefront of a new generation of artists.

This was the beginning of a rich and varied six-decade career during which Stella explored many ideas and obsessions in many thousands of paintings, sculptures, reliefs, prints and collages, reinventing herself every few decades. His work has been exhibited in prestigious museums and galleries around the world. He had many major retrospectives, the first at MoMA in 1970, when he was only 34 years old. A second MoMA retrospective took place in 1987. He was the youngest artist the museum had so honored. When the Whitney Museum of American Art opened its new building in New York in 2015, it was Stella who was chosen for the museum's inaugural retrospective.