Cannes: From Aishwarya Rais' yellow sari to Deepika Padukones' resort wear, 7 of the best Bollywood looks over the years | Fashion News

Cannes, the annual celebration of cinematic excellence on the French Riviera, has become synonymous with much more than just prestigious awards and glittering premieres. It's a stage where fashion takes center stage, where celebrities compete for the title of “best dressed.”

Bollywood starswith their sense of drama and unique blend of tradition and modernity, have constantly stolen the show, transforming the red carpet into a parade of iconic fashion moments.

Let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of the the most unforgettable Cannes looks Bollywood divas:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: The embodiment of grace

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a Cannes regular for over two decades, captivating audiences with her timeless beauty and regal presence. It was 2002, but Rai made his debut. And what a start it was!

Aishwarya Rai's Cannes debut lives on in my mind rent-free pic.twitter.com/OAMS33GkRz – indigo stitch (@theindigostitch) May 12, 2024

This look has lived freely in the minds of many, as netizens would say.

The actor stunned in a yellow and gold embellished sari, a nod to her Indian heritage that redefined the red carpet sari look for years to come.

One of her recent mesmerizing looks was her custom-made black silk Dolce & Gabbana 2022 dress, with vivid handmade flowers cascading down the entire length of her skirt.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a Cannes regular for over two decades (Source: X)

Sonam Kapoor: The queen of fusion

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has always favored experimentation in her fashion choices. One of her the most talked about Cannes looks was her appearance in 2013 in a gold and white Anamika Khanna saree teamed with a statement jacket and 'nath' (nose ring).

The fusion design has captured the essence of Indian tradition with a modern twist, while giving style inspiration to many.

But it was the following year that truly cemented her fashion legacy at Cannes, with a breathtaking Anamika Khanna dhoti sari and sheer cape, accessorized with a traditional choker.

Makeup was minimal (Source: Pinterest)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Global glamor

Priyanka Chopra Jonas rarely disappoints on the red carpet. So how could Cannes be different? The actor wore a real wedding dress in Cannes in 2019.

Chopra looked every bit the royal bride in a custom white Georges Hobeika gown. Intricate embroidery and voluminous skirt add a touch of fairytale glamor.

Deepika Padukone: The modern muse

Deepika Padukone's Cannes 2022 debut as a jury member was made even more captivating by Sabyasachi, who never fails to disappoint.

Padukone's first look was a stunning mustard and black sequined sari, inspired by the stripes of the Bengal tiger, a subtle nod to the designer's Indian heritage.

Statement jewelry from Sabyasachi, including a tiered necklace and polki earrings, completes the look with a touch of opulence. (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Going beyond traditional elegance, Padukone also took on a more contemporary look from Sabysachi's resortwear collection, with a flowy printed shirt and wide-leg pants. The matching scarf added a touch of tailored style, channeling a modern take on 1960s style without venturing into costume territory. Statement jewelry from Sabyasachi, including a tiered necklace and polki earrings, completes the look with a touch of opulence.

Presence of Bollywood in Cannes is a testament to the evolving Indian fashion scene and the growing influence of Indian culture on the global stage. From breathtaking gowns to captivating sarees, these leading ladies have redefined red carpet glamor and continue to inspire with their impeccable style.