From Tupac to 'Hollywood Live': Journalist Returns Home for Free Event

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) Award-winning television and radio host Tanya Hart returns home to Muskegon for an event hosted by the Friends of Hackley Public Library.

THE Free Charles H. Hackley Distinguished Lecture Event will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 30 at the Greater Muskegon Woman's Club, located at 280 W. Webster Avenue. Hackley Public Library Director Joe Zappacosta said people would then be invited to a reception at the library.

This is the 42nd annual edition of this conference, which began in 1981 to honor Charles Hackley on Charles Hackley Day, May 25. Each year, the Friends of Hackley Public Library invites someone from the area who has gone on to accomplish significant things in their field.

“We try to keep it new and fresh every year,” he said. “It’s supposed to appeal to the whole community too. We want to have something that will interest people. »

He said Hart has been on the list of potential speakers for many years. Hart will share her life story in her presentation titled “Hackley to Hollywood: Tanya Hart's Journey to Inclusion” and explain why diversity and inclusion are important.

Inside WOODTV.com: West Michigan Libraries



Hart's story began in Muskegon, where she grew up in the 1950s and 1960s. She looks back fondly on her time there, recalling her participation in winter sports and beach parties. Her family built a big ice rink every winter “with lights and all 30 feet long,” she said, inviting the neighborhood to come skate.

“I always tell people, 'Oh, if you've never been to Muskegon, Michigan, you have no idea,'” she said. “The beaches there, if you go a little further north, it’s like you’ve stepped out of a novel. Something looks like the Sahara with water. So yeah, it wasn't a bad time at all.

She grew up on Marquette Avenue and graduated from Orchard View High School before continuing her education at Michigan State University.

There, her media career began on April 4, 1968, the day Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated. When she heard about the assassination, her first thought was to go to WKAR , the campus radio station that was primarily commercial at the time.

“MLK was assassinated,” Hart said. “Literally a voice came to me and said, 'Go to the radio station.'

She called two of her friends and told them they had to do something. She said she knew the campus was “going to go into an uproar” and could already hear it outside her dorm in Akers Hall.

The trio grabbed three albums, including two by James Brown, called a friend of theirs who worked at the radio station and headed to WKAR.

“We called him and said, 'This is what we're going to do, so call someone and let them know we're coming,'” she recalled. “We came in and they put us on the air. It was incredible. We just started playing music and talking to people and telling everyone to calm down and everything will be fine.

That day began the Taking Care of Business show, which continued even after he left campus, spanning more than four decades.

Celebrate AAPI Month at These Grand Rapids Public Library Events



She went on to have a prolific career, working at WBZ-TV in Boston for eleven years, as a correspondent and fill-in host of “The Gossip Show” with E! Entertainment and working as an entertainment correspondent for the KACE-FM morning show.

From 1990 to 1992, she worked as host and lead producer of “Live from LA with Tanya Hart” with Black Entertainment Television. It was during this time that she interviewed Tupac, an interview that she said changed her career.

This was the rapper's first television interview, which was later used in the Oscar-nominated Tupac: Resurrection. People still watch the interview more than two decades later, she said, and it has taken on a life of its own.

After the interview, the two men became friends. Hart said she tried to encourage him not to date Marion “Suge Knight,” who he was with when he died.

“I even invited him to church. We went to kind of a megachurch and there was a whole big meeting, and there are always a lot of celebrities at our church,” she said. “They didn’t come. But they went to Vegas.

Since then, there has been no one like him, she said.

“He was brilliant,” she said. “He left us far too soon and I often think about what he would do now. Personally, I think he would have been a politician and would now strive to become a leading statesman.

Hart now hosts “Hollywood Live with Tanya Hart” and has her own company, Tanya Hart Communications.

She has won four Emmy Awards, received the Lifetime Achievement Gold Circle Award from the National Television Academy, and was nominated for an Academy Award, among several other awards and honors.

She gave good advice to young people in Muskegon looking to start their careers, particularly in the media.

“I would suggest to young people to create a community around what interests you. Have other people work with you, because this business is always a collaboration. You can’t really do things on your own,” she said. “That’s what we did when we started in the television business. We were lucky enough to join a group of like-minded people, and then we did TV, radio, whatever, movies, but you need that community.

She also recommended embracing new technologies, like AI, and figuring out how to make them work for you. Hart also said it's important to think about the future. “If you're not thinking about the future, you're already behind,” she said, and you need to find your purpose.

“Love what you do. You have to be passionate, as long as you find your passion,” she said. “Your purpose is extremely important. Everyone has a purpose in life. Many people find it; Unfortunately, many don't.

Zappacosta of the Hackley Public Library said he hoped to fill the house for Hart's event.

“I’m very excited to come home. I'm very grateful to Joe (Zappacosta) and his team for making this possible,” Hart said. “We want to have fun and bring something new and good information. My motto has always been to enlighten, d inform, entertain and inspire.