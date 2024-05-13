Meghan visited Nigeria as a duchess and left behind an African princess



Lagos, Nigeria

CNN

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex embarked on what was officially dubbed a three-day private visit to Nigeria, but it was carried out with all the grandeur and attention usually reserved for royal visits.

Their first day, they received a red carpet welcome with cultural dancers after arriving in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, where they launched a multi-day mental health summit at the Lightway Academy.

There, they also unveiled a partnership between their Archewell Foundation and the GEANCO Foundation to provide students with school supplies and menstrual products.

The two men had been invited to the West African country by the country's top military official, Christopher Musa. After meeting him at the Nigerian defense headquarters, Meghan signed a guest book thanking officials for welcoming me into their home.

Despite the private nature of their visit, the couple's itinerary was similar to previous official tours they took before stepping down as senior royals in 2020.

They were warmly welcomed wherever they went, with Nigerians displaying their famous hospitality. The couple were showered with gifts, including a touching portrait of a young Harry with his mother.

For Nigeria as for the Sussexes, this visit had considerable weight.

It was an opportunity for Nigeria to demonstrate its ability to host such prestigious guests and to dispel all the doubts raised by skeptics, especially since the country is, in the eyes of the British Foreign Office, the one of the most dangerous countries to visit in the world. .

Nigeria has security concerns with a terrorist insurgency in the northeast and northwest. However, it is a huge country bigger than the US state of Texas and other areas visited by the royal couple in recent days are relatively safe.

Meanwhile, for Prince Harry and Meghan, it was their first major trip to Africa since giving up their official royal duties.

It was their opportunity to launch a charm offensive, which they executed with aplomb.

Meghan, in particular, began exploring her Nigerian ancestry after discovering several years ago that she was 43% Nigerian through a genealogy test.

On Saturday, she co-hosted an event on women's leadership with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization, for about 50 leading women in Nigerian society, politics, business, media and culture.

During a panel discussion hosted by Nigerian media mogul Mo Abudu, the Duchess spoke passionately about discovering her Nigerian roots and the importance of her own identity.

She described Nigeria as my country, adding that as an African American, part of that comes from not knowing much about your lineage or origins, or where you come from specifically. And it was exciting to discover more and understand what it really means.

This is where Meghan's natural ability to connect really shone through. She effortlessly chatted with attendees, posed for selfies, and engaged in candid conversations.

At another event on Sunday at the prestigious Delborough Hotel in Lagos – where the great and good of Nigerian society had gathered to welcome the couple – she appeared visibly moved as three powerful traditional rulers honored her with royal titles .

The Obi of Onitsha, His Majesty Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe christened Meghan Ada Mazi, meaning daughter of the Igbo ancestral palace.

While the Oluwo of Iwoland, southwest Nigeria, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi named it with the Yoruba name Adetokunbo which means overseas royalty.

Their engagements during the three-day visit focused on their core passions: sports rehabilitation, mental health and women's empowerment.

For his part, Harry demonstrated his compassion and connection to his late mother, Princess Diana, by visiting wounded soldiers at a military hospital in Kaduna, 240 kilometers from Abuja.

His first stop was to visit the Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, where he was again greeted by a troupe of dancers and a red carpet. Governor Sani sat opposite him and praised Harry as a symbol of courage and praised his service. to his country.

He added: “Please convey our regards to the Duchess of Sussex, Princess Meghan.

Harry visited about six wards and met young men who were recovering from their injuries. Many were shot, ambushed by Boko Haram or lost limbs to explosions. A moment captured by a photographer showing Harry holding an injured soldier lying on a hospital bed during the visit resonated deeply and went viral on social media.

Corporal Yusef, 23, who was hit in the knee, spoke with the Duke, who asked him about his rehabilitation. Will you try your luck for the Invictus Games team? Are you preparing for this? We'll see you there, Harry suggested.

Their visit also extended to cultural experiences, such as attending a vibrant dance performance and a polo match at the historic Lagos Polo Club.

Polo holds particular importance to Harry and the event provided a platform to showcase his long-standing commitment to the sport and his charitable efforts.

Amid the festivities, the couple expressed their gratitude for Nigeria's warm welcome. As they bid farewell to Nigeria, Meghan said: I can't wait to come back!