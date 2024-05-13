Meow Wolf forced to reveal secret Los Angeles location – Daily News





Meow Wolf was forced to reveal its secret Los Angeles location a little earlier than expected as news began to spread that the genre-defying immersive art experience was headed to a West Los Angeles movie theater Angeles. Meow Wolf Los Angeles will build its latest interactive art installation in the Cinemark theater complex at the Howard Hughes Los Angeles outdoor mall in West LA ALSO WATCH: What will Disneyland build first in theme park expansion? “We're creating our next surreal dream world in a movie theater in West Los Angeles, a nod to the city's cinematic soul,” Meow Wolf Director of Development Amanda Clay said in a statement. “Meow Wolf Los Angeles will take inspiration from its surroundings and translate it into something otherworldly, never before seen and yet familiar to Angelenos.” The Santa Fe, New Mexico-based art collective will announce more details in the coming months about the theme and opening date of the new Meow Wolf location, just north of Los Angeles International Airport . Meow Wolf Los Angeles will open in early 2026. ALSO WATCH: Knott's Berry Farm pushes back opening date for Camp Snoopy makeover The hard-to-explain but fun-to-explore immersive artistic playground, designed for the Instagram age, will blend fantasies, myths and Hollywood glitz as Meow Wolf brings its unique brand of mind-blowing interactive entertainment to Los Angeles. Meow Wolf's artistic exhibits, both imaginative and awe-inspiring, connect interactive worlds with underlying storylines that combine elements of escape rooms, selfie museums and immersive projection mapping experiences. ALSO WATCH: Will the Haunted Mansion return to Disneyland in time for Halloween? Meow Wolf Los Angeles plans to collaborate with local artists to create a “full sensory love letter to the Los Angeles art scene, its history and its legacy.” The Los Angeles outpost will incorporate themed connections with Meow Wolf locations in Santa Fe, Las Vegas, Denver, Dallas and soon Houston. Meow Wolf's original House Of Eternal Return in Santa Fe received the THEA Award for Excellence in Connected Immersion from the Themed Entertainment Association, which generally recognizes the best new themed lands and rides from Disney, Universal, Six Flags and other theme parks. The House Of Eternal Return opened in 2016 in a spacious Santa Fe warehouse with hidden passageways filled with large-scale art exhibits. Over the past decade, Meow Wolf has grown with permanent installations across the country that have attracted 10 million visitors. The trippy Omega Mart grocery store in Meow Wolf Las Vegas and the Convergence Station connecting four alien worlds in Meow Wolf Denver both opened in 2021. Meow Wolf then set its sights on Texas with the Real Unreal in Dallas which opening in 2023 and a location in Houston. is expected to debut later this year.

