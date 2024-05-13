Amazon Prime snags Bollywood premieres, angering cinema owners





By Shilpa Jamkhandikar MUMBAI (Reuters) – Amazon Prime Video, Amazon's streaming service, will screen several new Indian films this month originally intended for theatrical release, sparking protests from theater owners as the novel coronavirus outbreak upends Bollywood. India has been under a strict lockdown since March 25 to combat the virus, leaving around 9,500 cinemas closed and depriving Bollywood of box office revenue. Thus, the producers of seven films, including two Bollywood films starring stars, like Amitabh Bachchan and Vidya Balan, will release the films directly on Amazon Prime Video following an agreement, the company announced in a statement on Friday . “Gulabo Sitabo,” a family comedy starring Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, scheduled for release in April, will now stream directly on Amazon Prime Video in June, as will “Shakuntala Devi,” a biopic of the Indian mathematician of the same name. . Two of India's biggest cinema chains, Inox and PVR, which were to screen “Gulabo Sitabo”, lamented the decision. “INOX will be forced to consider its options and reserves all rights, including the right to take retaliatory measures, against these fair-weather friends,” Inox said in a statement. The Producers Guild said Inox's comments were “abrasive and unconstructive.” PVR Managing Director Kamal Gianchandani told The Indian Express on Thursday, after Amazon announced it would release “Gulabo Sitabo”, that he was disappointed by the news. The other five films in the Amazon deal are productions of the prolific Southern language film industry. Streaming platforms like Amazon and Netflix have in the past signed deals with Indian studios for digital rights, but mainstream releases have historically prioritized theatrical revenue. In China, regulators aim to protect the industry by enforcing rules to prevent films from premiering online, including strictly managing “theatrical window period” requirements, a period during which films must be shown in theaters. cinemas before they can be shown elsewhere. But analysts say the Amazon deal in India is likely the start of a broader trend, as lingering fears of coronavirus infection and falling discretionary spending drive people away from multiplexes and single-screen theaters . “There will be a reset in the way producers and studios think about their portfolios,” Vijay Subramaniam, director and head of content at Amazon Prime Video, India, said in an interview with Reuters. Subramaniam said Amazon, which competes in India with Netflix and Disney's Hotstar, did not see acquisition costs increasing for the streaming platform. Bollywood is a huge draw for India's burgeoning online audience, who – driven by cheap data and smartphones – are spending more time than ever watching content online. Media reports said that more producers from Bollywood and the southern language industry were in talks with streaming platforms for direct-to-digital releases. Last month, cinema owners in Tamil Nadu threatened to boycott popular actor Suriya over his decision to release his film on a digital platform. This film, “Ponmagal Vandhal”, is part of the list of seven films announced by Amazon on Friday. (Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; editing by Alexandra Ulmer, Robert Birsel)

