Tony Awards 2024: print your ballot!











Best New Play “Jaja's African Hair Braiding” “Mary Jane” “Mother Play” “Prière pour la République française” “Stereophonic” Best New Musical “Hell's Kitchen” Illinoise” “The Outsiders” “Suffs” “Water for Elephants” Best play Revival Appropriate “An Enemy of the People” “Purlie Victorious” Best Musical Revival “Cabaret” Gutenberg The Musical! “ “Merrily We Roll Along” “The Who's Tommy” Best Book of a Musical Bekah Brunstetter, “The Notebook” Kristoffer Diaz, “Hell's Kitchen” Rick Elice, “Water for Elephants” Adam Rapp and Justin Levine , “The Outsiders” Shaina Taub , “Suffs” for Best Lead Actor in a Play William Jackson Harper, “Uncle Vanya” Leslie Odom Jr., “Purlie Victorious” Liev Schreiber, “Doubt” Jeremy Strong, “An Enemy of the People” Michael Stuhlbarg, “Patriots” Best Leading Actress in a Play Betsy Aidem, “Prayer for the French Republic” 0000 Jessica Lange, “Mother Play” Rachel McAdams, “Mary Jane” Sarah Paulson, “Appropriate” Amy Ryan , “Doubt” Best Lead Actor in a Musical Brody Grant, “The Outsiders” Jonathan Groff, “Merrily We Roll Along” Dorian Harewood, “The Notebook” Brian d'Arcy James, “Days of Wine and Roses” Eddie Redmayne, “Cabaret” The New York Times 2024 Tony Awards Ballot Best Lead Actress in a Musical Eden Espinosa, “Lempicka” Maleah Joi Moon, “Hell’s Kitchen” Kelli O’Hara, “Days of Wine and Roses” Maryann Plunkett, “The Notebook ” Gayle Rankin, “Cabaret” Best Actor in a Play Brill, Stereophonic” Eli Gelb, “Stereophonic” Jim Parsons, “Mother Play” Tom Pecinka, “Stereophonic” Corey Stoll, “Appropriate” Best Actor in a Musical Roger Bart, “Back to the Future” Joshua Boone, “The Outsiders” Brandon Victor Dixon, “Hell’s Kitchen” Sky Lakota-Lynch, “The Outsiders” Daniel Radcliffe, “Merrily We Roll Along” Steven Skybell, “Cabaret” Best Featured Actress in a play Quincy Tyler Bernstine, “Doubt” Juliana Canfield, Stereophonic” Celia Keenan-Bolger, “Mother Play” Best Direction of a Musical Maria Friedman, “Merrily We Roll Along” Best Lighting Design of a Comedy musical Brandon Stirling Baker, “Illinoise” Michael Greif, “Hell's Kitchen” Isabella Byrd, “Cabaret” Leigh Silverman, “Suffs” Jessica Stone, “Water for Elephants” Danya Taymor, “The Outsiders” Best Scenic Design one piece Natasha Katz, “Hell's Kitchen” Bradley King and David Bengali, “Water for Elephants” Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, “The Outsiders” Best Sound Design dots, “An Enemy of the People” of a Play dots, “Appropriate” Derek McLane, “Purlie Victorious” David Zinn, “Jaja's African Hair Braiding” David Zinn, “Stereophonic” Best Scenic Design of a Musical AMP with Tatiana Kahvegian, “The Outsiders” Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini , “Hell's Kitchen” Tim Hatley and Finn Ross, “Back to the Future” Riccardo Hernndez and Peter Nigrini, “Lempicka” Takeshi Kata, “Water for Elephants” David Korins, “Here Lies Love” Tom Scutt, ” Cabaret” Best Costume Design for a Play Dede Ayite, “Appropriate” Dede Ayite, “Jaja's African Hair Braiding” Sarah Pidgeon, “Stereophonic” Enver Chakartash, Kara Young, “Purlie Victorious” Best Featured Actress in a musical comedy Shoshana Bean, “Hell's Kitchen” Amber Iman, “Lempicka” Nikki M. James, “Suffs” Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, “Spamalot” Kecia Lewis, “Hell's Kitchen” Lindsay Mendez, “Merrily We Roll Along” Bebe Neuwirth, ” Cabaret” Best Director of a Play Daniel Aukin, “Stereophonic” Anne Kauffman, “Mary Jane” Kenny Leon, “Purlie Victorious” Lila Neugebauer, “Appropriate” Whitney White, “Jaja's African Hair Braiding” “Stereophonic” Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, “Jaja's African Hair Braiding” Leah Gelpe, “Mary Jane” Tom Gibbons, “Grey House” Bray Poor and Will Pickens, “Appropriate” Ryan Rumery, “Stereophonic” Best Sound Design for a Musical ML Dogg and Cody Spencer, “Here Lies Love” Kai Harada, “Merrily We Roll Along” Nick Lidster, “Cabaret” Gareth Owen, “Hell's Kitchen” Cody Spencer, “The Outsiders” Best Original Score Will Butler, “Stereophonic” Adam Guettel, ” Days of Wine and Roses” Jamestown Revival and Justin Levine, “The Outsiders” David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, “Here Lies Love” Shaina Taub, “Suffs” Emilio Sosa, “Purlie Victorious” Best Choreography David Zinn, “An Enemy of the People” Best Costume Design for a Musical Dede Ayite, “Hell's Kitchen” Linda Cho, “The Great Gatsby” David Israel Reynoso, “Water for Elephants” Tom Scutt, “Cabaret” Paul Tazewell, “Suffs” Best Lighting Design for a Musical play Isabella Byrd, “An Enemy of the People” Amith Chandrashaker, “Prayer for the French Republic” Jiyoun Chang, Stereophonic” Jane Cox, “Appropriate” Natasha Katz, “Grey House” Camille A. Brown, “Hell's Kitchen” Shana Carroll and Jesse Robb, “Water for Elephants” Rick and Jeff Kuperman, “The Outsiders” Annie-B Parson, “Here Lies Love” Justin Peck, “Illinoise” Best Orchestrations Timo Andres, “Illinoise” Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, “Hell's Kitchen ” Will Butler and Justin Craig, “Stereophonic” Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival, “The Outsiders” D Jonathan Tunick, “Merrily We Roll Along”

