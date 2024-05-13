5 Bollywood Divas Who Changed Their Religion For Love





Love transcends everything; and when it comes to interfaith marriages, our Bollywood actresses don't shy away from thinking about converting to their beloved's religion. No one is really sure if this is a compromise or a way to prove that this is true love. Here are some famous Bollywood divas who voluntarily changed their religion for love!

Expert Makeup Tips to Make Your Face Look Thinner Nargis Dutt In a nation where love is heavily dominated by religion, yesteryear heartthrob Nargis Dutt did not let that affect her choice in love. She was a Muslim woman who fell in love with Sunil Dutt, who was Hindu and her co-star in the film. Mother India. She fearlessly embraced Hinduism and even adopted a Hindu name, Nirmala Dutt. Their marriage came as a surprise to the divided nation after Partition. It was a surprise for their fans and they only made their love public after their marriage. Sharmila Tagore Sharmila Tagore started her career as a Bengali film actress who easily made her mark in Bollywood. She was one of the first actresses to bring the famous “bikini” appearance to the screen. When she was at the peak of her career, she fell in love with the Nawab of Pataudi, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, who was a Muslim. She converted to Islam and took a new name Begum Ayesha Sultana. Although there was opposition from their families, they overcame the obstacles and got married. Read also: Love stories of cricketers and Bollywood divas Amrita Singh Love sometimes makes you do things that you might sometimes regret. Amrita, originally a Sikh, converted to Islam for the love of Saif Ali Khan. Despite Saif's parents' disapproval, the two star-crossed lovers got married. But 13 years later, the two men divorced. We don't know if she retraced her steps and adopted Sikhism again or not. Saif is now married to Kareena Kapoor Khan who, despite being a Hindu married to a Muslim, has made it clear that she has no plans to change her religion. Don't miss: The Marriage Story of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Nagma A South Indian actress who tried her hand at politics and found success as the protagonist in Bhojpuri films, Nagma went public with her change of faith in 2008. It wasn't, however, about love for a man, but of love of God, Jesus Christ. In his testimony, his in-depth knowledge of the Bible amazed his fans. In one of the meetings, she reportedly declared that Jesus Christ was the only super star in her life and she wanted to preach and spread the Gospel in every town and city where the Lord took her. Ayesha Takia Azmi In 2009, Ayesha Takia got married to her boyfriend Farhan Azmi, a restaurateur. They got married in a typical Islamic Nikaah ceremony on March 1. Many media outlets claim that Ayesha, born to a Hindu father and an Anglo-Indian mother, converted to Islam to marry Farhan. Ayesha has never come clean about her conversion, whether she did it or not. Is it important to change your faith to prove your love? Well, these actresses felt it! Do you think you would do it for your love?

