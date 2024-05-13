Actor Luffy reveals three big One Piece scenes he's ready to bring into live-action





Netflix's One Piece live-action series has set the bar high for anime adaptations' abilities to adapt admittedly daunting anime arcs into enjoyable episodic chunks. With season 2 on the horizon, Luffy actor Iaki Godoy revealed three iconic anime scenes he'd like to see the series plant its flag in next. In an interview with YouTuber Full Haki Marco ( translated by ComicBook.com ), Godoy revealed that the three scenes he is most excited to see the Netflix series tackle are Princess Vivi's heartfelt goodbye at the end of the Alabasta arc, Nico Robin's heartbreaking scene, I Want live from the Ennie Hall arc, and the entire Marineford arc. Iaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy in Netflix's live-action One Piece series. It's worth noting that while many of these scenes (and entire arcs) are top of mind for many One Piece fans, at the most emotional moments they also fall far short of where the live-action series is in the grand scheme. things with the manga/anime. The Alabasta Arch is the final arc of the five-part story arc of the Alabasta saga . Likewise, the iconic Nico Robin scene is a story arc and a half separated from the events of Alabasta . Marineford accordingly serves as a pre-time jump arc in series. Suffice to say, it would take the Netflix series a while before it reached Godoy's most anticipated scenes. This fact hasn't deterred the Luffy actor, however, as he plans to stick with the series for the long haul. I'm happy to play Luffy and I will play Luffy as long as it makes sense, Godoy told Full Haki Marco. No matter how long it takes, if I play Luffy, it's because I'm happy to play him, I want to play him, and it makes sense for me to play him.” The second season of One Pieces is reportedly scheduled for drop on the streamer sometime in 2025 , with filming expected to begin next month. While little is known about the scale of the upcoming season, various social media posts from creator Eiichiro Oda and Godoy celebrating the series' second season and Luffy's birthday respectively have all but confirmed that it would include the introduction of the Straw Hat Doctor, TonyTony Chopper and go turn around the Alabasta arch . That being said, there's also a good chance that the second season of Netflix's live-action series, much like the first, which condensed 93 chapters (around 17 hours of anime) into eight-hour episodes, will unfold according to the order of events in the Alabasta Arc while also injecting original storylines to complement the original series. Season 1, for example, depicted Koby and Admiral Garp's blossoming student-mentor relationship, which occurred off-screen in the manga and anime. In our opinion of One Piece (Netflix version), we gave the series a six out of 10, saying it was an entertaining adaptation hampered by the desire to recreate every major event found in its source material. Isaiah Colbert is a freelance writer for IGN. You can follow them on Twitter @ShinEyeZehUhh.

