Roger Corman, Hollywood mentor and 'King of B', dies at 98

LOS ANGELES (AP) Roger Corman, the King of B's ​​who helped make low-budget classics like Little Shop of Horrors and Attack of the Crab Monsters and gave first breaks to many of the world's most famous actors and directors famous Hollywood stars, has died. He was 98 years old.

Corman died Thursday at his home in Santa Monica, California, according to a statement released Saturday by his wife and daughters.

He was generous, open-minded and kind to everyone who knew him, the release said. When asked how he would like to be remembered, he replied: “I was a filmmaker, no less.

Beginning in 1955, Corman helped create hundreds of B-movies as producer and director, including Black Scorpion, Bucket of Blood and Bloody Mama. A remarkable judge of talent, he hired aspiring filmmakers such as Francis Ford Coppola, Ron Howard, James Cameron and Martin Scorsese. In 2009, Corman received an honorary Academy Award.

There are many constraints of working on a small budget, but at the same time there are some opportunities, Corman said in a 2007 documentary about Val Lewton, the 1940s director of Cat People and other underground classics.

You can play a little more. You can experiment. You have to find a more creative way to solve a problem or present a concept,” he said.

The roots of Hollywood's golden age in the 1970s can be found in Corman's films.

Jack Nicholson made his film debut as the title character in Corman's fast-paced 1958 film, The Cry Baby Killer, and remained with the company for biker, horror and action films, writing and producing some of them. Other actors whose careers began in Corman's films included Robert De Niro, Bruce Dern and Ellen Burstyn.

Peter Fonda's appearance in The Wild Angels was a precursor to his own landmark biker film, Easy Rider, starring Nicholson and Corman's former student Dennis Hopper. Boxcar Bertha, starring Barbara Hershey and David Carradine, was one of Scorsese's first films.

Corman's B-movie directors had tiny budgets and were often asked to complete their films in just five days. When Howard, who would go on to win the best director Oscar for A Beautiful Mind, pleaded for an extra half day to shoot a 1977 scene for Grand Theft Auto, Corman told him, “Ron, you can come back if you want.” , but no one else will be there.

Roger Corman was my very first boss, my lifelong mentor and my hero. Roger was one of the greatest visionaries in film history, Gale Anne Hurd, whose notable producing credits include the Terminator film franchise, The Abyss and The Walking Dead television series, said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Initially, only drive-ins and specialty theaters offered Corman films, but as teens began to show up, the national chains relented. Corman's films were open for their time about sex and drugs, such as his 1967 film, The Trip, an explicit story about LSD. written by Nicholson and starring Fonda and Hopper.

At the same time, he discovered a lucrative sideline by releasing prestigious foreign films in the United States, including Ingmar Bergman's Cries and Whispers, Federico Fellini's Amarcord and Volker Schlondorff's The Tin Drum. The latter two won the Oscar for best foreign language film.

Corman got his start as a messenger for Twentieth Century-Fox, before graduating as a story analyst. After briefly leaving the business to study English literature for a term at Oxford University, he returned to Hollywood and launched his career as a film producer and director.

Despite his money-saving ways, Corman maintained good relations with his directors, boasting that he had never fired a single one because I would not want to inflict such humiliation on them.

Some of his former subordinates returned his kindness years later. Coppola cast him in The Godfather Part II, Jonathan Demme included him in The Silence of the Lambs and Philadelphia, and Howard gave him a role in Apollo 13.

Most of Corman's films were quickly forgotten except by die-hard fans. A rare exception was 1960's Little Shop of Horrors, which featured a bloodthirsty plant that feasted on humans and featured Nicholson in a small but memorable role as a pain-loving dental patient. It inspired a long-running musical and a 1986 musical adaptation starring Steve Martin, Bill Murray and John Candy.

In 1963, Corman launched a series of films based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe. Most notable was The Raven, which paired Nicholson with veteran horror stars Boris Karloff, Peter Lorre and Basil Rathbone. Directed by Corman on a rare three-week schedule, the horror spoof earned good reviews, a rarity for his films. Another Poe adaptation, House of Usher, was deemed worthy of preservation by the Library of Congress.

It was my privilege to know him. He was a great friend. He shaped my childhood with sci-fi films and Edgar Allen Poe epics, John Carpenter, director of Halloween, The Thing and other classic horror and action films, told X. I will miss you, Roger.

Towards the end of his life, Karloff starred in another Corman-backed effort, the 1968 thriller Targets, which marked the directorial debut of Peter Bogdanovich.

Corman's success attracted offers from major studios, and he made The St. Valentine's Day Massacre and Von Richthofen and Brown on normal budgets. However, both were disappointments and he blamed their failure on front office interference.

Roger William Corman was born in Detroit and raised in Beverly Hills, but not in a wealthy neighborhood, he once said. He attended Stanford University, where he earned an engineering degree, and came to Hollywood after three years in the Navy.

After his time at Oxford, he worked as a television stagehand and literary agent before finding his life's work.

In 1964 he married Julie Halloran, a UCLA graduate who also became a producer.

He is survived by his wife Julie and his children Catherine, Roger, Brian and Mary.

This obituary was written by the late Associated Press journalist Bob Thomas, who died in 2014.

The story was first published on May 11, 2024. It was updated on May 13, 2024 to correct producer Gale Anne Hurd's middle name.