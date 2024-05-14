Entertainment
ACM Awards 2024: Tyler Cameron, Sara Evans, Little Big Town and more to be presented (Exclusive)
In anticipation of 2024 ACM AwardsThe Academy of Country Music has revealed a dazzling lineup of onstage presenters, as well as hosts and special performers for the official ACM Awards red carpet show.
Among the esteemed presenters announced Monday are a mix of industry veterans and rising stars. The lineup includes BRELAND, former Amazon Music breakthrough artist and ACM Award winner Tyler Cameron, and three-time ACM Award nominee Jordan Davis. Joining them are musical sensations like Sara Evans, Carin Len, Ashley McBryde, Little Big Town, Clay Walker and Randy Travis.
Other presenters include iconic country group Alabama, Rozene and Dion Pride, the wife and son of ACM Award winner Charley Pride, Schitt Creek star Noah Reid, Thursday Night Football studio analyst Richard Sherman and Prime Video's host Charissa Thompson Thursday Night Football.
Tyler Cameron is seen at the Planet Omega launch event on November 9, 2023 in New York.
Gotham/WireImage
To add to the excitement, the official ACM Awards red carpet show will be hosted by a dynamic duo — show co-hosts Amber Anderson and Kelly Sutton Weekly Country Heat podcast, with Makho Ndlovu and Elaina D. Smith from Amazon LiveNights with Elaina.
Plus, Katie Neal – Country Music Podcast Host Katie & Company and the winner of the 59th ACM Radio Award for National Daily On-Air Personality of the Year – will serve as a red carpet correspondent.
This prelude to the main event, presented by Prime Video and Amazon Music, will feature performances and interviews, including a special performance by Megan Moroney, the most nominated female artist at the 2024 ACM Awards.
Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Phillip Sweet of Little Big Town pose for portraits at the 2024 CMT Music Awards at the Moody Center on April 7, 2024 in Austin, Texas.
John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT
The ACM Awards stage will witness electrifying performances from some of the biggest names in country music, including Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson. Additionally, there will be memorable duets featuring artists such as Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, as well as Nate Smith with Avril Lavigne, promising an unforgettable evening of music.
Host Reba McEntire is also set to take the stage, performing new music and serving as host for the 17th time!
Five-time ACM Award winner Bobby Bones will work his magic throughout the night with his “Backstage with Bobby Bones” segment, treating fans to intimate artist interviews and exclusive behind-the-scenes moments.
Sara Evans attends the 2023 CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee
Taylor Hill/WireImage
But the celebrations don't stop there. Fans can join in the excitement with a week-long lineup of pre-ACM live events hosted by Kelly Sutton and Amber Anderson on Amazon Music's Twitch channel.
In April, McEntire sat down with ETwhere she talked about having the chance to welcome back the ACM Awards.
Looking back on the very first time she hosted the show in 1985, the famous singer shared: “In some ways it feels like 100 years, in some ways it feels like it's gone by like that.”
“[I have] great memories – working with Dick Clark, all the artists, the people I co-hosted with,” shared McEntire, who will be hosting for the 17th time at this year's show.
“I think my favorite memories are the clothes I got to wear that I wouldn't wear anywhere else but at the ACMs,” she added, before reflecting on the styling and clothing design work of Sandi Spika, who created many outfits for McEntire. during his career.
“Sandi Spika loved coming up to me and saying, 'Here, I'm drawing this little sketch, so what do you think?' I'm like, 'Oh my God! Can I please put this on?'” McEntire recalled. “I was her guinea pig. I think I was her little paper doll… I would never say, 'I don't like that,' because I loved everything she did! And she did just different things with my hair and I was going to go for it.
This will mark McEntire's victory first time hosting the show since 2019and the singer explained what brought her back.
“I saw Cart [Parton] and Garth {Brooks]did it last year and I thought, “Man, this is fun!” They’re having a good time and my competitiveness kicked in,” McEntire joked.
The singer said she always feels “exhilarated” when she goes on stage to host, because it's always unique and unpredictable, adding: “It's fun, I love live TV. There's nothing like it.”
The 59th Academy of Country Music Awards broadcast live on May 16 on Prime Video.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
