Connect with us

Entertainment

Melania Told Donald How to 'Spin' the 'Getting to Hollywood' Story: Michael Cohen

Melania Told Donald How to 'Spin' the 'Getting to Hollywood' Story: Michael Cohen

 


Donald Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen said Monday that Melania Trump advised him on how to “spin” the case. Access Hollywood controversial tape before the 2016 presidential election.

The former president is on trial in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records related to a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels shortly before the election. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg claimed the payment was intended to prevent her from going public with her claim that she had a sexual relationship with the former president in 2006.

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, has denied meeting Daniels and has pleaded not guilty to all criminal charges. He has accused Bragg and other prosecutors of targeting him for political purposes and claims the trial constitutes election interference.

Melania Trump hijacks Michael Cohen's testimony
Melania Trump boards a plane on March 4, 2019, at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland. Donald Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen said Monday that Melania gave advice on how to “distort” the story of…


BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Cohen said Monday that Melania Trump had the idea to downplay the audio recording of Donald Trump using vulgar language to talk about women as “locker room talk” after the tape was leaked before the 2015 election. 2016, according to News week journalist Katherine Fung, who covered the trial from inside the courtroom.

“The idea he wanted to give was that it was a locker room talk, something that Melania had recommended, or at least he told me that was what Melania had thought, and he used it to take control of the story to minimize its impact on him and his campaign,” he said.

He remembers discovering the tape while he was in London celebrating his wedding anniversary and his daughter's 21st birthday. He asked former Trump adviser Steve Bannon to call him because he wanted to “make sure things were taken care of properly to protect Mr. Trump.”

News week contacted a spokesperson for Melania Trump via email for comment.

The Washington Post released the 2005 audio recording on October 7, 2016, less than a month before the presidential election. In the audio recording, Trump states that as a celebrity he was able to “grab” women by their genitals, drawing criticism from those who said the remark was unacceptable for a presidential candidate.

Trump, however, said the recording was just locker room talk and did not accurately reflect how he treated women.

On October 17, 2016, Melania Trump defended Trump's comments, telling CNN that he was engaging in “boy talk and was pushed – like pushed – by the host to say dirty things and bad” in the conversation with the Access Hollywood then-host Billy Bush.

In a separate interview with Fox News, she said: “Those words offended me and were inappropriate. And he apologized to me. And I accept his apology. And we move on.”

Updated 5/13/24, 2:50 p.m. ET: This story has been updated with additional information and context.