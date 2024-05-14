True crime podcast descends on rural Ireland, with poor results

Robyn Cara as Emmy Sizergh, Siobhn Cullen as Dove and Will Forte as Gilbert Power as Bodkin. (Enda Bowe/Netflix)

True-crime podcasts are a widespread enough phenomenon that they have become the premise for scripted and fictional television shows. In the wake of Only murders in the building (Hulu), Based on a true story (Peacock) and Truth Be Told (Apple TV+), we can add Bodkin, a seven-episode thriller on Netflix about a trio who arrive in the quiet Irish town of the title to investigate the disappearance of three strangers who disappeared 20 years earlier. .

(If Hollywood is so eager to greenlight shows that reflect our world, why haven't we seen much about unionization? But I digress. So do podcasters on the real crime.)

Saturday Night Live alum Will Forte (the only American in the cast) plays Gilbert, whose first podcast made him a minor star. He has been unable to replicate his initial success and, like a one-hit wonder, is driven by professional despair. Siobhan Cullen plays Dove, an Irish journalist based in London. When a story she's working on proves too dangerous, her boss reassigns her to work with Gilbert and she reluctantly agrees. They go to Bodkin with a sort of young and inexperienced assistant named Emmy (Robyn Cara). His job description isn't clear, but it's the least of the problems holding the series back. It's a shame because the start is quite promising.

The series isn't so much a satire as it is a foggy, murky thriller that (at least initially) is driven by some decent sardonic energy. There's a running joke every time they explain the podcast to someone new: And people will listen to it? » comes the amused if doubtful response. The show also pokes fun at clichés about Ireland's beauty while capturing that beauty. It's raining? I can't say, Gilberts asks at one point. Is it just some kind of humid breeze? Emmy asks. A local interrupts their conversation: It's still raining in Ireland. Even when you think it's dry, it's still raining, only very, very small drops.

Seeing a nun in a pub, Gilbert is simply over the moon: I love this country! He's open and goofy, but he also takes a patient, thoughtful approach to the job: Journalism isn't just about pressing people for information, it's about building relationships. Dove scoffs. She is tough, stone-faced, and nursing some childhood trauma that makes her perpetually suspicious of everyone. She doesn't want to be here! Emmy is caught in the middle, between these two more seasoned investigators, and tries to keep the peace.

As they go around, they encounter a lot of resistance. Let's leave the past behind us, someone implores. It didn't do anything to you. Tempers explode, dead bodies are found in the trunk of a car, and money is stapled to a man's forehead (don't ask). But the mystery of who disappeared and why is too complex, too convoluted and winding, to make sense or keep you locked in. The mysteries should be complicated but not difficult to follow.

I've always waited for the series (by Jez Scharf, who serves as showrunner with Alex Metcalf) to find its narrative footing, but it lacks the kind of methodical unraveling necessary to maintain interest. The cast of characters remains underdeveloped beyond their surface tropes. We don't even have an idea of ​​what this podcast will look like.

Bodkin is the first scripted series from Higher Ground, the production company created by Barack and Michelle Obama to tell powerful and entertaining stories. It's a ridiculous spectacle and probably not what most of the public would expect a former two-term US president to put his name and energy behind. Higher Ground doesn't necessarily need to create bigger or more creatively substantial scripted fare, but it does need to make sure that GOOD Television if we want to take it seriously.

Bodkin 2 stars (out of 4)

Where to watch: Netflix

Nina Metz is a Tribune critic.