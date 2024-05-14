



Price Family of trans student actor unfairly excluded from musical school honored by Playwrights Legal Defense Fund The Hightower family of Sherman, Texas, received the 2024 Defender Award.

The Dramatists Legal Defense Fund (DLDF) honored the Hightower family of Sherman, Texas, with the 2024 Defender Award at the Dramatists Guild Awards on May 6. Philip, Amy and Max Hightower were honored for their unwavering commitment to inclusiveness and equality that has left a lasting mark on the Sherman School District. The award was presented to the Hightower family by playwright Robert Schenkkan (All the, Metal saw Crete). The Defender Award is presented by the DLDF Board of Directors to recognize the efforts of an individual or group in support of free expression in the dramatic arts. The DLDF said: “Philip and Amy, along with their son Max, embody an unwavering dedication to championing inclusion, equality and the rights of all students, and free expression in the dramatic arts . The Hightower family's extraordinary journey began with profound injustice in their community. In November 2023, Max Hightower, a senior at Sherman High School, was unfairly barred from playing Ali Hakim in the school's production of the historically groundbreaking musical. Oklahoma! because of her transgender identity. Not only was Max targeted, but all students playing roles inconsistent with their sex assigned at birth were also banned from the production. “Philip and Amy Hightower, Max's parents, courageously took a stand against this discrimination, amplifying their voices through local media and sparking a national outcry. Their advocacy led to a national media firestorm and an outpouring of support for Max and other affected students. In response to community outrage, Sherman High School announced that. Oklahoma! is reportedly under review due to its “mature adult themes, strong language, and sexual content.” At a heated public school board meeting, more than 60 people spoke in support of Max. Ultimately, the board voted to reinstate the original storyline and casting of Oklahoma!. The production went ahead as planned, but the impact of the Hightower family's advocacy reverberated far beyond the stage. On May 1, 2024, the superintendent, Tyson Bennet, was removed from his position due to the controversy.” Previous recipients of the Defender of the Year Award include the Brooklyn Public Libraries Books Unbanned Initiative, playwrights Alice Childress and Sharai Bohannon, Svetlana Mintcheva of the National Coalition Against Censorship, Marjory Stoneman students Douglas Sawyer Garrity and Andrea Pea, the cast and crew of the musical Hamiltonlawyer Edward J. Davis, columnist Howard Sherman and high school student Larissa Mark. For more information, visit TheDLDF.org.

