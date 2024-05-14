Michael Cohen says Melania Trump played 'Access Hollywood' tape as 'locker room talk'





Michael Cohen said Monday that it was Melania, the wife of then-candidate Donald Trump in 2016, who called her husband's comments on an infamous Access Hollywood tape 'locker room talk' after their first leak just before that year's elections. Cohen, the former lawyer turned star witness in the Manhattan v. Trump case over an alleged hush money scheme, said he became aware of the tape in which Trump describes grabbing women inappropriately , apparently without their consent, when 2016 campaign press secretary Hope Hicks called. him about it. The former president's former fixer said he was concerned about the recording and sent emails to then-campaign manager Steve Bannon “in order to protect Mr. Trump.” After several calls with Trump and other campaign staffers, Cohen expressed the need to “put a spin on this.” “The spin he wanted to put on it was that it was a locker room talk, something that Melania had recommended, or at least he told me that was what Melania thought it was , and that he was using it to take control of the story and minimize the story's impact on him and his campaign,” Cohen testified. Trump shook his head in disagreement when Cohen spoke about his wife, according to reporters in the room. The phrase “locker room speech” was also used by the 2016 Trump campaign to defend his remarks as he attempted to reshape perceptions of his candidacy, something the recording's revelations all but highlighted. Melania Trump's office did not respond to a request for comment on Cohen's testimony. Trump is on trial over a $130,000 payment made during the 2016 campaign to porn actor Stormy Daniels to keep silent about allegations of an affair. Trump has denied the affair and any wrongdoing. Melania Trump has kept a low profile since leaving the White House in 2021, and she has not been seen at the New York courthouse since the trial began about a month ago. In an interview given in October 2016 after the first release of the “Access Hollywood” tape, Melania Trump told CNN in an interview that the language used in the recording surprised her. “I’ve heard a lot of different things: boys talking,” she said. “Boys, the way they talk when they grow up and they sometimes want to go, 'Oh, this and that,' and talk about girls. But yes, I was surprised, of course.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/4661152-cohen-says-melania-trump-cast-access-hollywood-tape-as-locker-room-talk/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos